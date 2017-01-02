@iblazr send me a new #iblazr2, this is #incredible #bluetooth light, It is truly #powerful !! now i use this with my #iphone6plus and my #sonya7sii for low light shooting!! Thanks #iblazr !!!🔝🔝🔝 Repost from @emotionsproductions⚡️⚡️⚡️ #flash #flashing #lights #emotions #production #night #apple #sony #shooting #power #lightpainting #lowlights #concepter #videography #video #photography #photoshoot #travel #gadget #selfie #iphonography #mobilephotography

A video posted by iblazr | iblazr² | iblazr Case (@iblazr) on Sep 22, 2016 at 10:56am PDT