iBlazr hace incluso que el lugar más oscuro se ilumine y que exista flash hasta donde este no llega.
iBlazr hace incluso que el lugar más oscuro se ilumine y que exista flash hasta donde este no llega.
Si te molesta que las fotografías que tomas con tu smartphone sean opacas y oscuras a pesar de que el flash interno está encendido, esta nueva funda podría convertirse en una solución.
@iblazr send me a new #iblazr2, this is #incredible #bluetooth light, It is truly #powerful !! now i use this with my #iphone6plus and my #sonya7sii for low light shooting!! Thanks #iblazr !!!🔝🔝🔝 Repost from @emotionsproductions⚡️⚡️⚡️ #flash #flashing #lights #emotions #production #night #apple #sony #shooting #power #lightpainting #lowlights #concepter #videography #video #photography #photoshoot #travel #gadget #selfie #iphonography #mobilephotography
Todo, porque la empresa ucraniana Concepter ha lanzado recientemente la funda para teléfono móvil llamada iBlazer que cuenta con 40 LEDs de doble tono para una mejor fotografía con flash. ¿Lo mejor? es compatible con iPhone 6, 6S, 6 Plus, 6S Plus, 7 y 7 Plus.
Esta utiliza la tecnología Lightcatch, que mejora el flash incorporado automáticamente en tan sólo 0.008 segundos. Con la ayuda de este dispositivo, la cámara de tu iPhone será capaz de realizar mejores fotos en la oscuridad, con una mejor exposición y mayor claridad.
Do you hear a creepy silence of the dark?⚡️⚡️⚡️The scary clowns' pranks in your cities are not funny. And we give you a lift not to be offended suddenly by a stranger with a red wig. The secret is: our iblazr 2 is a good way of self-defense by aiming its intense LED flash light directly into the face of an aggressive pranker. For this reason we decided to make a Halloween giveaway in order to make more people 'armored' with our gadget⚡️⚡️⚡️ All you need to do is: a) to follow our Instagram page; b) and tag three of your friends beneath our latest post. Winners will be announced on 1th of November!⚡️⚡️⚡️ #halloween #halloween2016 #halloweencostume #horror #iblazr #iblazr2 #concepter #smartphonography #iphoneography #photography #mobilephotography #light #artofvisuals #halloweenmakeup #flash #lighting #style #slay #selfie #accessory #gadget #shooting #videography #contest #winner #win #winning #photocontest
Metro habló con Artur Sennikov, miembro del Concepter, sobre el lanzamiento de esta funda. Acá les resumimos sus características
Ya hemos hecho dos generaciones de flash iBlazr LED con campañas exitosas de Kickstarter. La idea de inventar el primero fue un amor aficionado a la smartphonography (no sólo selfies, sino también hacer fotos de paisajes urbanos y no urbanos en el ambiente oscuro. Nuestro primer dispositivo se ajusta no sólo para los teléfonos inteligentes, sino también para Cámaras DSLR y tabletas).
La primera campaña de Kickstarter mostró una enorme necesidad de clientes comunes para este tipo de dispositivo. IBlazr case para iPhone es una solución universal para adolescentes, hombres de negocios, viajeros, deportistas y algunas otras categorías de consumidores.
`A great little toy to create an awesome atmosphere in the picture`⚡️⚡️⚡️ Photo by @poepel.mario ⚡️⚡️⚡️ http://www.lomography.com/search/photos/20235417 #blackandwhite #bw #kodak #mamiya #mediumformat #kids #babyboy #boy #sleep #sweet #awesome #atmosphere #iblazr #iblazr2 #concepter #gadget #style #accessory #flash #tech #technology #lightning
Así funciona
iBlazr case está especialmente diseñado para iPhone 6/7 +. Se sincroniza con el iPhone con la ayuda de una aplicación especial, llamada Shotlight.
Dears, in the start of the week we need your precious votes! Vote for the iblazr original or iblazr 2 on the Massdrop – the largest community commerce platform in the world. Each of your vote matters and decides whether iblazr/iblazr 2 will be presented on Massdrop or not! You might wonder what you will get instead? The answer is here – special offers on the price! iblazr is waiting for your votes! Link in bio ! #iblazr #iblazr2 #concepter #mobilephotography #flash #flashlight #tech #technology #lightning #mobile #smartphone #tablet #ipad #ipod #iphone #android #selfie #gadget #style #accessory #community #platform #precious #massdrop #vote #voting #thebest
El lado interior de la carcasa incluye batería, un potente difusor de doble tono, sensor de luz y conector MFI Tipo-C. La cubierta superior es intercambiable.
Se basa en un fotodiodo que puede detectar luz y un procesador digital que puede calcular esta información y activar la iluminación LED cuando lo necesite de manera muy precisa.
Hay varias características principales: potente 300 LUX de tono dual de flash difundido; Banco de energía de 2500 mAh; Ajuste a la secuencia de video, Snapchat e Instagram; Notificaciones LED inteligentes; Montaje, carga, servicios de navegación y escucha de música (incluyendo reproducciones de música) en automóvil; Protección de la caja llena; Conexión de tipo c y sonido estéreo y la aplicación de Shotlight.
¿Hay algo similar?
A través de nuestra historia de 3 años hemos creado una familia de productos con una base de clientes de 20k usuarios en todo el mundo. Así que nos gustaría ampliar nuestra línea de productos en un futuro próximo. Por ahora, nuestros esfuerzos se dirigen hacia iBlazr.
Daniel Casillas/Metro World News