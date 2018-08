¿Un collar incrustado?: Kim Kardashian impacta en redes sociales con singular accesorio en su cuello

Here’s the lovely 🤩 @andrejapejic in The Pinnacle, our dramatically sculpted scapula created in collaboration with @nicolaformichetti. See it on display at our NYC flagship store. Tap the link in the bio to reserve your appointment now. 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 . . . ahumanbody.com #ahuman #andrejapejic #nicolaformichetti #nyfw #ss19 #fashionweek #newyorkfashionweek #nyfashionweek

A post shared by A. Human (@ahuman) on Aug 28, 2018 at 5:33am PDT