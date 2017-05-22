Artistas reaccionan al grave incidente ocurrido tras el show de Ariana Grande en Manchester Arena

Músicos como Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Barry Manilow y Cher han entregado su apoyo a los habitantes de la ciudad inglesa a través de redes sociales

Ariana Grande
Por: Publimetro

En cuanto se supo del grave incidente que se desarrolló la noche del lunes en Manchester Arena tras el fin del concierto que hizo Ariana Grande en el lugar, los mensajes de apoyo comenzaron a aparecer en redes sociales.

Entre ellos, se vieron tuits de artistas como Katy Perry, Demi Lovatop, Barry Manilow y Cher.

Perry comentó “Rezando por todos en el concierto de @ArianaGrande”.

Mientras que la cantante Demi Lovato se manifestó con dos tweets.

“Mis oraciones están con ustedes Manchester”

“Desgarrada imaginando que inocentes que fueron a un concierto pierdan su vida.. rezo por cada uno de ustedes y todos los #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼”

Por su parte, Manilow publicó: “Manchester, nuestros corazones están con ustedes. Tanta gente grandiosa. Tantos conciertos grandiosos. Tantos recuerdos grandiosos. Por favor no tengan miedo”.

En tanto, Cher, escribió: “Mis oraciones van para la gente de Manchester… Tuve momentos especiales allá en mi juventud y más adelante”.

Con el paso de las horas han sido otros los artistas que se han sumado a las muestras de dolor.

“Viendo las noticias en shock total”, escribió el cantante Nathan Sykes.

Por otro lado, la rapera estadounidense BIA, quien fue la encargada de telonear a Ariana Grande, le informó a sus fanáticos que ella estaba bien.

El ex One Direction, Harry Style, tampoco quiso estar ajeno y envió su amor a los afectados.

“Estoy acongojado por lo ocurrido esta noche en Manchester. Envío amor a todos los involucrados”, escribió.

“No hay palabras para describir lo que siento sobre lo que ocurrió en Manchester. No quiero creer que el mundo en que vivimos puede ser tan cruel”, escribió Bruno Mars.

“Absolutamente horrendo lo que sucedió esta noche en Manchester. Mis pensamientos están con el gran pueblo de Manchester, Ari y su equipo”, dijo Nial Horan en la misma red social.

“Nuestras oraciones y fuerza a las víctimas y sus familias involucradas en esta tragedia en Manchester. Mantenerse fuerte.

