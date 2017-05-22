Artistas reaccionan al grave incidente ocurrido tras el show de Ariana Grande en Manchester Arena

En cuanto se supo del grave incidente que se desarrolló la noche del lunes en Manchester Arena tras el fin del concierto que hizo Ariana Grande en el lugar, los mensajes de apoyo comenzaron a aparecer en redes sociales.

Entre ellos, se vieron tuits de artistas como Katy Perry, Demi Lovatop, Barry Manilow y Cher.

Perry comentó “Rezando por todos en el concierto de @ArianaGrande”.

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017

Mientras que la cantante Demi Lovato se manifestó con dos tweets.

My prayers are with you Manchester — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

“Mis oraciones están con ustedes Manchester”

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

“Desgarrada imaginando que inocentes que fueron a un concierto pierdan su vida.. rezo por cada uno de ustedes y todos los #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼”

Por su parte, Manilow publicó: “Manchester, nuestros corazones están con ustedes. Tanta gente grandiosa. Tantos conciertos grandiosos. Tantos recuerdos grandiosos. Por favor no tengan miedo”.

Manchester – our hearts are with you. So many great people. So many great concerts. So many great memories. Please don't be scared. — Barry Manilow (@barrymanilow) May 22, 2017

En tanto, Cher, escribió: “Mis oraciones van para la gente de Manchester… Tuve momentos especiales allá en mi juventud y más adelante”.

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017

Con el paso de las horas han sido otros los artistas que se han sumado a las muestras de dolor.

“Viendo las noticias en shock total”, escribió el cantante Nathan Sykes.

Watching the news in total shock. Heartbreaking to hear of fatalities at the Manchester Arena. — Nathan Sykes (@NathanSykes) May 22, 2017

Por otro lado, la rapera estadounidense BIA, quien fue la encargada de telonear a Ariana Grande, le informó a sus fanáticos que ella estaba bien.

GUYS WE ARE OKAY !!! THANK YOU WE LOVE YOU 🙏🏾❤️ — B I A ⚡️ (@PericoPrincess) May 22, 2017

El ex One Direction, Harry Style, tampoco quiso estar ajeno y envió su amor a los afectados.

“Estoy acongojado por lo ocurrido esta noche en Manchester. Envío amor a todos los involucrados”, escribió.

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

“No hay palabras para describir lo que siento sobre lo que ocurrió en Manchester. No quiero creer que el mundo en que vivimos puede ser tan cruel”, escribió Bruno Mars. No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

“Absolutamente horrendo lo que sucedió esta noche en Manchester. Mis pensamientos están con el gran pueblo de Manchester, Ari y su equipo”, dijo Nial Horan en la misma red social. Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017 “Nuestras oraciones y fuerza a las víctimas y sus familias involucradas en esta tragedia en Manchester. Mantenerse fuerte. @ ArianaGrande”, fue el mensaje de “La Roca”.