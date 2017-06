Ariana Grande sorprende y visita a los niños heridos durante el ataque de Manchester

.@arianagrande has visited children injured in the Manchester bombing in hospital. She was pictured hugging and speaking with youngsters at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, where many of her fans were treated after the attack, including eight-year-old Lily Harrison (pictured). Photo credit: Lauren Thorpe #manchester #arianagrande #manchesterarena #manchesterattack

A post shared by ITV News (@itvnews) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT