Así fue como se creó el baile de Baby Groot en "Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 2"

Because #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2 passed $800 million globally here's a clip of me dancing that the marvelous @framestore used as reference for the #BabyGroot dance. Go see the movie again this weekend!! #gotgvol2 #GotGPicoftheDay #behindthescenes #movies #filmmaking #instagood #marvel

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:54am PDT