Leonardo DiCaprio visitará Chile en septiembre

#Regram #RG @world_wildlife: Oceans make up 95% of the space available to life on Earth and cover 71% of our planet’s surface. They are home to an estimated 2 million species, from the largest animal that has ever lived—the blue whale—to the tiniest bacteria. At WWF, we are committed to creating and maintaining healthy and resilient marine ecosystems that support abundant biodiversity, sustainable livelihoods, and thriving economies. #WorldOceansDay

