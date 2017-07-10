Ex integrante de "Jackass" se quema los dos brazos y termina internado en el hospital
El excéntrico actor y comediante sufrió severas quemaduras en ambos brazos durante una de sus "proezas", por lo que tuvo que ser operado de emergencia.
“El dolor solo aumentó durante los últimos cinco días desde que me quemé“, escribió Steve-O al inicio de su publicación en sus redes sociales.
Famoso por sus alocadas proezas durante su paso por el exitoso programa de televisión, “Jackass”, el comediante estadounidense también es conocido por su poco juicio a la hora de poner límites a las “acrobacias” que muchas veces ponen en peligro su vida. Esta fue una de ellas.
Steve-O reveló en su post que resultó herido cuando se encontraba haciendo “ángeles de fuego” en la sala de su casa. “Fui al hospital en busca de crema para tratar las quemaduras. Cuando los doctores vieron mis heridas me dijeron que necesitaría cirugía, y justo eso pasó“, escribió.
El también actor, sin embargo, prefirió ver el lado positivo esta dolorosa experiencia y afirmó que esta “fue genial por dos razones: mi nuevo especial de comedia supera el siguiente nivel de locura y genialidad. Y, finalmente, tengo una respuesta para esa pregunta que tanto me han hecho: ‘¿cuál acrobacia duele más?’. La respuesta: ‘ángeles de fuego en la sala de mi casa’. No puedo esperar para que vean cuán locos y divertidos fueron los cinco diferentes trucos con fuego en mi hogar“.
The pain only increased for the five days since I got burned, so I went to the hospital asking for a numbing burn cream. When they saw my burns they said I needed surgery, so that just happened. This whole experience is great for two reasons– my new comedy special is truly the next level of crazy and awesome, and I finally have an answer for the one question I've been asked BY FAR the most: "which stunt hurt the most?" The answer– "Fire Angels in my living room at my house". I can't wait for you to see how insane and hilarious the five different pyro stunts in my living were! Thank you all for the love and support!
Steve-O se despidió agradeciendo el apoyo de sus fanáticos y más tarde compartió una nueva fotografía en la que aparece dándole un beso a su pareja.
“Desde esta cama de hospital, envío este mensaje con esta foto a mis seres queridos (quienes han estado preocupados por mí): Una noche desastrosa resultó en una verdadera y dichosa perfección“, escribió. “¡No más calmantes para el dolor!”. Ya estoy bien ahora. Gracias, chicos, por todo su apoyo. Los amamos. Lux y Steve“, finalizó el comediante.
From this very hospital bed, I just sent the following text with this photo to my dearest loved ones (who have been super worried about me): A kind of poopy night turned into truly blissful perfection. The scariest part was having dilaudid through my IV (especially awkward talking to you on FaceTime after that, Dr. Drew!). No more painkillers, I'm all good now. Thank you, guys, for all of the concern and support. We love you all… Lux and Steve
De todas maneras, ya fue dado de alta.
I just left the hospital in Denver where Dr. Fidler carved 2nd and 3rd degree burns out of 15% of my skin, cutting so deep that he had to sew/graft "patches" of skin from exactly seven different cadavers (dead people) to replace what was missing. I want to thank Dr. Fidler– when I got to the hospital, I was begging for the pain to stop… The King Of Pain took a knee, and it's a damn good thing because the reason (which I still don't understand) that my pain was increasing so much was because my burns weren't healing… they were getting worse, and I really needed surgery. I'm extra grateful to the families of those seven people. If you can believe it, we were actually given addresses to send "thank you" notes to each of the seven families. I'm not sure what I'm going to send those families, but if it's going to match my gratitude to them on ANY level, whatever I send needs to be pretty fucking special. Thanks to them, all the nurses, and Dr. Fidler, my pain is completely gone (almost). In this photo you can see that I will have no difficulty putting on the best shows of my life this Thurs-Sat at the Tempe Improv (still with free meet and greets after every show) as I am easily holding my future wife in the air next to Dr. Fidler with the flesh of eight people. See you, Thurs, Tempe, link for tix in my bio…