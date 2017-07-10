Ex integrante de "Jackass" se quema los dos brazos y termina internado en el hospital

The pain only increased for the five days since I got burned, so I went to the hospital asking for a numbing burn cream. When they saw my burns they said I needed surgery, so that just happened. This whole experience is great for two reasons– my new comedy special is truly the next level of crazy and awesome, and I finally have an answer for the one question I've been asked BY FAR the most: "which stunt hurt the most?" The answer– "Fire Angels in my living room at my house". I can't wait for you to see how insane and hilarious the five different pyro stunts in my living were! Thank you all for the love and support!

