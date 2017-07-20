Famosos lamentan en redes la muerte del vocalista de Linkin Park, Chester Bennington
El cuerpo sin vida de Chester Bennington fue encontrado la mañana del jueves. La noticia ha impactado a todos los fan y a algunos famosos.
Chester Bennington, vocalista de la banda de rock Linkin Park, murió este jueves a los 41 años en un aparente suicidio, según informó TMZ.
De acuerdo con el sitio web, el artista fue encontrado ahorcado por un empleado en su residencia de Palos Verdes Estates, poco antes de las 9 de la mañana. El cantante tuvo problemas con las drogas y el alcohol durante años y confesó haber considerado suicidarse tras haber sufrido abusos por parte de un adulto cuando era niño.
La tristeza invade las redes
No solo los fanáticos de la agrupación estadounidense lloran su muerte, algunos famosos también lo lamentan. El presentador estadounidense Jimmy Kimmel destacó la cordialidad de Chester.
“Fue uno de los hombres más amables que he tenido en mi programa”, escribió en Twitter.
Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly.
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017
no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington.
— Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017
The news about Chester Bennington is devastating. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and @linkinpark. Such a tragic loss
— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) July 20, 2017
Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.
— Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017
I am in tears.Chester just told me how happy he was…..He was such a sweet and talented man……Ifeel so sad for his family,band mates and fans
— Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) July 20, 2017
Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞
— OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017
Saddened to learn about the passing of the talented Chester Bennington from Linkin Park. My heart breaks for his family and children.
— Ashley Greene (@AshleyMGreene) July 20, 2017
RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾
— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017
RIP CHESTER BENNINGTON. We can never know someone's pain. Prayers to his family in this tragedy. If you need help REACH OUT. @RollingStone pic.twitter.com/DmtWrHNgeY
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) July 20, 2017
RIP Chester Bennington. This feels like a kick in the chest. My December has pulled me through many times. Depression is a real monster.
— Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) July 20, 2017