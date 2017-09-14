Selena Gómez recibió un riñón de su mejor amiga

Selena Gómez lleva por lo menos dos años luchando contra el lupus, una enfermedad autoinmune que provoca que el propio sistema inmunitario ataque las células y tejidos sanos por error. Esto puede dañar muchas partes del cuerpo, incluyendo las articulaciones, piel, corazón, pulmones, vasos sanguíneos, el cerebro y riñones. En el caso de Selana Gómez, fue uno de estos últimos los que tuvo que recibir un transplante, y no de cualquier persona, sino por parte de su mejor amiga, la actriz Francia Raisa.

La artista compartió tres imágenes en su cuenta de Instagram (@selenagomez) con el siguiente texto:

"Estoy muy consciente que mis fans han notado que estuve bajo perfil parte del verano y se han preguntado por qué no estaba promocionando mi música -de la cual estoy muy orgullosa. Me enteré que necesitaba un transplante de riñón por mi lupus y estuve recuperándome. (Estar bajo perfil) era lo que necesitaba para mi completa recuperación. Honestamente, estoy esperando por compartir esto con ustedes, mi viaje por estos últimos meses, como siempre lo he querido hacer con ustedes. Hasta ese entonces, quiero agradecer públicamente a mi familia y al increíble equipo médico por todo lo que hicieron por mi antes y después de la operación. Y finalmente, no hay palabras para describir de qué manera puedo agradecer a mi hermosa amiga Francia Raisa. Ella me dio el mejor regalo y sacrificio al donarme uno de sus riñones. Soy increíblemnete bendecida. Te quiero mucho hermana. El lupus sigue siendo muy incomprendido, pero se están haciendo algunos progresos. Para más información sobre el lupus, pueden dirigirse al sitio web de la Lupus Research Alliance www.lupusresearch.org/ -por gracia mediante la fe"

¿Quién es Francia Raisa?

La donante es una actriz que se hizo conocida en la película 'Bring It On: All or Nothing' donde interpreta a Leti, una cheerleader latina con mucha actitud. Se conocieron con Selena Gómez cuando trabajaron juntas el 2013 en el videoclip de "Everybody knows" de Dustin Tavella. Francia también es abogada y embajadora de Unlikely Heroes, una iniciativa que pretende crear conciencia sobre la trata de personas.