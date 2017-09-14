Selena Gómez recibió un riñón de su mejor amiga

Selena Gómez lleva por lo menos dos años luchando contra el lupus, una enfermedad autoinmune que provoca que el propio sistema inmunitario ataque las células y tejidos sanos por error. Esto puede dañar muchas partes del cuerpo, incluyendo las articulaciones, piel, corazón, pulmones, vasos sanguíneos, el cerebro y riñones. En el caso de Selana Gómez, fue uno de estos últimos los que tuvo que recibir un transplante, y no de cualquier persona, sino por parte de su mejor amiga, la actriz Francia Raisa.
La artista compartió tres imágenes en su cuenta de Instagram (@selenagomez) con el siguiente texto:
"Estoy muy consciente que mis fans han notado que estuve bajo perfil parte del verano y se han preguntado por qué no estaba promocionando mi música -de la cual estoy muy orgullosa. Me enteré que necesitaba un transplante de riñón por mi lupus y estuve recuperándome. (Estar bajo perfil) era lo que necesitaba para mi completa recuperación. Honestamente, estoy esperando por compartir esto con ustedes, mi viaje por estos últimos meses, como siempre lo he querido hacer con ustedes. Hasta ese entonces, quiero agradecer públicamente a mi familia y al increíble equipo médico por todo lo que hicieron por mi antes y después de la operación. Y finalmente, no hay palabras para describir de qué manera puedo agradecer a mi hermosa amiga Francia Raisa. Ella me dio el mejor regalo y sacrificio al donarme uno de sus riñones. Soy increíblemnete bendecida. Te quiero mucho hermana. El lupus sigue siendo muy incomprendido, pero se están haciendo algunos progresos. Para más información sobre el lupus, pueden dirigirse al sitio web de la Lupus Research Alliance www.lupusresearch.org/ -por gracia mediante la fe"
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
¿Quién es Francia Raisa?
La donante es una actriz que se hizo conocida en la película 'Bring It On: All or Nothing' donde interpreta a Leti, una cheerleader latina con mucha actitud. Se conocieron con Selena Gómez cuando trabajaron juntas el 2013 en el videoclip de "Everybody knows" de Dustin Tavella. Francia también es abogada y embajadora de Unlikely Heroes, una iniciativa que pretende crear conciencia sobre la trata de personas.
I went through heartbreak this year and you left the studio and drove out of your way to come see me and comfort me. I received good news last month and you facetimed me minutes before you went up on stage just to congratulate me. There are so many moments we have and things you do that I cherish and don't take for granted. Wether its crying, laughing, or simply sitting on my kitchen floor throwing our hands up in the air confused at life, I'm thankful you're always there. I am obsessed with every memory we've built in the last 8 years and the ones we have yet to create. I am so grateful that God put you in my life when he did. If you think about the time that we met and where we were in our lives when we first hung out, his timing was perfect. It's been so inspiring watching you grow and to grow with you. I learn so much from you and I'm so so so proud of you. Happy Birthday Hermana. Love you so so so much @selenagomez