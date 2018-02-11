Así es la mansión de Jennifer Aniston en Los Ángeles
La actriz abrió las puertas de su mansión en Bel Air, Los Ángeles donde mostró sus dotes por el diseño y la arquitectura
Con apenas 150 piezas fabricadas, cuando se subastan alcanzan cifras astronómicas. Sofás similares han salido al mercado por unos 615.400 euros –754.000 dólares–. Un sofá que también tienen otras estrellas como el rapero Kanye West o la presentadora Ellen DeGeneres
Según explica Aniston, la casa, que data de 1965, intenta respetar la decoración de esa década, con líneas elegantes que buscan perpetuar el “espíritu” original de la propiedad, explica Aniston en la entrevista en la que desgrana los detalles de la vivienda. La actriz compró la casa en 2011, en parte con la idea de resguardarse de los paparazzi.
En el exterior, la piscina y los jardines de inspiración asiática dominan la escena. “Mires donde mires tienes una vista”, destaca.
La actriz Jennifer Aniston abrió las puertas de su casa -ubicada en Bel Air, Los Ángeles- en la que vive junto a su pareja el actor Justin Theroux y ha sorprendido a todos por su decoración.
Aniston abrió las puertas de su casa a la revista "Architectural Digest" y se trata de una mansión diseñada por el arquitecto Quincy Jones, por la que la actriz pagó 21 millones de dólares en 2011.
"Si no fuera una actriz, me gustaría ser un diseñador. Me encanta", mencionó Aniston en entrevista. Confesó que una de sus aficiones es la arquitectura y el diseño.
La mansión cuenta con 150 piezas que tienen costos de aproximadamente 754 mil dólares como el sofá que también tienen otras estrellas como el rapero Kanye West o la presentadora Ellen DeGeneres. En el exterior se puede ver una piscina y jardines de inspiración asiática.
