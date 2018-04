Ella es la arquitecta de la que Brad Pitt estaría enamorado

The New Woman: Brad Pitt is definitely still single, but a new report from Page Six TV reveals there’s one woman he may be trying to romance. Pitt is spending time with MIT professor Neri Oxman, an acclaimed architect. A source confirmed to the outlet that the two met through a MIT architecture project (Pitt himself is into architecture and founded the Make It Right Foundation, which focuses on building affordable homes for people in need) and are just friends for now. “Brad and Neri instantly hit it off because they share the same passion for architecture, design and art," the source told the outlet. “This is best described as a professional friendship. Their friendship has not turned into romance…as both are cautious and this is, again, more of a professional friendship, but Brad is very interested in spending more time with Neri, she is fascinating.” #love #bradpitt #nerioxman #pagesixtv #romance #gossip #mit #architect #makeitrightfoundation #design #art #vanity #news #nowopo

