Actor de Lost está en nuestro país ¡Tomando vino!
El amante del vino confesó que el viñedo que visitó es el lugar más holístico e inspirador en el que ha estado.
Sorpresa generó la llegada de Ian Somerhalder a nuestro país. El actor es conocido por sus papeles en las series Lost, The Vampire Diaries y Smallville.
Aunque ya había visitado nuestro país para promocionar un perfume, esta vez vino sólo a disfrutar de nuestro vino. El actor subió una foto a su Instagram que dice: “¡Lo hicimos! ¡Lo hicimos! ¡Lo hicimos! Es el día más mágico aquí en Chile” y agregó: “Me siento tan orgulloso de este vino. Las etiquetas se hacen mientras hablamos, embotellamos, almacenamos bajo el frío suelo chileno. Wow, qué experiencia… Me encanta esto muchísimo”.
We did it! We did it! We did it! It’s the most magical day here in Chile at @vik_wine . This vineyard is the most holistic and inspiring place I’ve ever been. With this team of wine-making mastery, with the brilliant wine maker Cristián Vallejo- I’ve put together a special blend that I can NOT wait to share with you. A tremendous amount of trial and error, exploration and bonding over the passion, the art, the science and the love of nature and wine- I feel so proud of this wine. Labels being made as we speak, bottling, storing under the cool Chilean ground and shipping happening. Wow, what an experience… I love this so very much
La viña que visitó fue la de VIK Wine, en San Vicente de Tagua Tagua. A lo que agregaron “¡Felices de recibir a Ian Somerhalder en nuestra viña! El actor ha estado recorriendo los viñedos junto al enólogo Cristian Vallejo, conversando sobre vino, sustentabilidad y el concepto holístico de VIK ¡Tremendo actor y persona!”
We are so glad with @iansomerhalder visit! He walked through our vineyard along with our oenologist Cristian Vallejo while having a long chat about wine, sustainability and VIK's holistic concept. What a tremendous actor and person! * * * ¡Felices de recibir a Ian Somerhalder en nuestra viña! El actor ha estado recorriendo los viñedos junto al enólogo Cristian Vallejo, conversando sobre vino, sustentabilidad y el concepto holístico de VIK ¡Tremendo actor y persona! . . . . #iansomerhalder #vino #vinho #wine #vikwine #vinavik #viñavik #vik #vikvibe #chileanwine #redwine #winelover #vinyard #winery #nofilter #holistic #exclusive #luxurywine #winetasting #thevampirediaries #damonsalvatore