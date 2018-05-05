Actor de Lost está en nuestro país ¡Tomando vino!

El amante del vino confesó que el viñedo que visitó es el lugar más holístico e inspirador en el que ha estado.

Por Karina Prieto

Sorpresa generó la llegada de Ian Somerhalder a nuestro país. El actor es conocido por sus papeles en las series Lost, The Vampire Diaries y Smallville.

Aunque ya había visitado nuestro país para promocionar un perfume, esta vez vino sólo a disfrutar de nuestro vino. El actor subió una foto a su Instagram que dice: “¡Lo hicimos! ¡Lo hicimos! ¡Lo hicimos! Es el día más mágico aquí en Chile” y agregó: “Me siento tan orgulloso de este vino. Las etiquetas se hacen mientras hablamos, embotellamos, almacenamos bajo el frío suelo chileno. Wow, qué experiencia… Me encanta esto muchísimo”.

La viña que visitó fue la de VIK Wine, en San Vicente de Tagua Tagua. A lo que agregaron “¡Felices de recibir a Ian Somerhalder en nuestra viña! El actor ha estado recorriendo los viñedos junto al enólogo Cristian Vallejo, conversando sobre vino, sustentabilidad y el concepto holístico de VIK ¡Tremendo actor y persona!”

