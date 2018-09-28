Miembro de la banda islandesa Sigur Rós es acusado de violación
A través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram, la artista visual Meagan Boyd relató su testimonio ocurrido en Los Angeles, Estados Unidos, durante 2013
Orri Páll Dýrason, baterista de la exitosa banda islandesa, Sigur Rós, fue denunciado públicamente de haber violado a una mujer en 2013.
La grave acusación llega por parte de la artista visual Meagan Boyd, quien a través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram relató los hechos que habrían ocurrido mientras la banda grababa un disco en Los Angeles, California.
Según el relato de Boyd, ella y Dýrason se habrían encontrado en el club donde ella bailaba y luego se habrían emborrachado.
"Estaba borracha y lo conocí en un club (durante un breve período en el que fui bailarina en un club llamado "The body shop"). Nos besamos antes de quedarnos dormidos en la misma cama. Después de eso quedé tumbada por completo. Me desperté con la sensación de estar siendo penetrada sin mi consentimiento durante un profundo sueño… Sucedió dos veces esa noche, y me pregunté por qué no me había ido después de la primera vez, pero estaba borracha, muerta de cansancio, en estado de shock".
La estadounidense explica en el relato que no había hecho la denuncia antes por distintas razones: "Sentí que nadie me creería, sentí que había sido irresponsable por confiar en él solo porque él estaba en una banda que amaba y lo respetaba como artista (…) nadie merece ser violado / tocado / lamido / follado sin consentimiento".
In January of 2013 I was sexually assaulted by a member of the band @sigurros when they were in Los Angeles recording an album that was set to come out later that same year. My assailant's name is Orri Páll Dýrason. I never reported it. I never expressed my pain publicly. I harbored this ache now for almost 6 years… for many reasons. I felt no one would believe me, I felt I had been irresponsible for trusting him just because he was in a band I loved and I respected him as an artist. I was drunk, and I had met him at a club (I had a brief period in which I was a dancer at a club called “the body shop”), I also engaged in a kiss with him before falling asleep in the same bed, after that I completely knocked out. I woke up with the feeling of being penetrated without my consent during a deep slumber.. it happened twice that night, and I wondered myself why I didn’t leave after the first time- but I was drunk, dead tired, in shock, and this was right before I ever heard of anything like Uber/lyft … but none of that should matter because no one deserves to be raped/touched/licked/fucked without CONSENT. (((My heart is racing and I’m shaking just typing this.))) I wasn't ready to go public in the midst of the hype of the #metoo movement because just speaking about it gives me intense anxiety and I was about to give birth to my first child. In the wake of the news of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford calling out Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, I was triggered to speak out myself. Ironically, he’s now engaged to feminist activist who is also the founder of the Icelandic Slut walk (go figure…) And if I hear another damn Sigur Ros song during a yoga class ever again I’m gonna scream. Those songs I once found deliciously calming, beautiful and serene now leave a disgusting taste in my mouth. #endrapeculture
El músico aludido habría emitido una respuesta a través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram, sin embargo al poco tiempo esta fue eliminada y posteriormente cerró su cuenta.
Hasta el momento la banda no se ha pronunciado al respecto.
La banda de rock experimental visitó nuestro país por primera vez el pasado 24 de noviembre de 2017 en el Movistar Arena.