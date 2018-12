Rolling Stone destacó a tres músicos chilenos entre los mejores diez álbumes latinos del 2018

View this post on Instagram

Para @rollingstone el 5 disco latino del año es nuestro #FolclorImaginario @miguelonfire @belenchamena @claudio_c_o @macobuuah @gong.om @gianluca____11 @academiamargotloyola ❤️🌹🕊 “Not quite a covers album, yet not quite a tribute, Gepe’s Folclor Imaginario is more like an impassioned conversation with the work and legacy of late Chilean folk singer and ethnographer Margot Loyola Palacios. Always up for a pop experiment, Gepe methodically disassembles Loyola’s body of work down to an abstract collection of parts, from which he and a broad range of players — including earthy vocalist Claudia Mena and emo-trap newcomer Gianluca — fashion a series of genre-busting interpretations. Flushed with sunny hues, Gepe’s original song “Joane” reverently illustrates the life and tragic death of Joane Florvil, a Haitian immigrant woman who died under dubious circumstances following her incarceration in Chile. Knowing one’s history is crucial, no matter the birthplace; to an artist like Gepe, diligently connecting the dots between past and present lays the foundation for a more imaginative future. S.E.