Ex pareja de Freddie Mercury recibirá millonaria suma por recaudación de "Bohemian Rhapsody"

I lost somebody who I thought was my eternal love. When he died I felt we'd had a marriage. We'd lived our vows. We'd done it for better for worse, for richer for poorer, in sickness and in health. You could never have let go of Freddie unless he died – and even then it was difficult. Interview with OK! Magazine, March 17th, 2000. #freddiemercury #maryaustin