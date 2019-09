Robert Pattinson al probarse el traje de Batman: "Es increíblemente difícil entrar"

View this post on Instagram

Robert Pattinson couldn’t stop Googling himself. In mid-May, the 33-year-old actor found himself obsessively refreshing his phone on a flight from Los Angeles to the south of France. He was headed to the #CannesFilmFestival for the world premiere of his new movie, #TheLighthouse (co-starring Willem Dafoe), just days before he was set to start shooting the next Christopher Nolan film, #Tenet. But someone had tipped off the press about another top-secret project, one the entire world was now reporting on: Pattinson had been cast as the next Batman.⁠ ⁠ In this week's Variety cover story, R-Patz talks becoming #Batman and why #TheLighthouse is just weird enough. Link in bio. (📸: @matthewbrookesphoto)