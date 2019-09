Doble de Milla Jovovich demandó a la producción de "Resident Evil": perdió un brazo tras sufrir brutal accidente en el set de grabación

View this post on Instagram

The exciting life of the disabled…everyday 1hr physio to try get my neck & chest working, training for the rest of my body, eat some nerve pain drugs, visit a doctor of some sorts, sleep, repeat. Damn this is boring & definitely NOT the high adrenaline life that I normally live 🤔 With persistence and patience I will eventually get where I wanna go! I could never do this without my team @davegstunts @perfectbalanceclinic @stevegranthealth and all my beautiful friends & family ❤️ #andofcoursemymotocrew #patience #persistence #excitinglife