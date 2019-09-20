Cantante Aaron Carter acusa a su hermana fallecida de violación

A través de su twitter, el cantante de "I´m all about you", Aaron Carter, denunció que cuando tenía entre 10 y 13 años de edad, habría sido violado por una de sus hermanas, Leslie, quien habría fallecido en 2012.

my sister raped me from the age of 10 to 13 years old when she wasn’t on her medications and I was absused not only sexually by her but by my first two back up dancers when I was 8 years old. And my brother absused me my whole life. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019

El cantante, además, señaló que su hermana era bipolar y que lo sucedido ocurrió en un periodo que ella no se tomaba su medicación.

My sister Leslie suffered from bipolar and took lithium to treat it. She never liked the way it made her feel and when she was off of it she did things that she never meant to do I truly believe that. I was 10 years old…. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019

I have spent the last 15 years of my life going to therapy for abuse & rape, I’ve been through many different treatments, I have finally found the right treatment. I have had my ups and downs, I continue to work on my mental health and i will soon not have to take anything. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019

Cabe destacar que el hecho fue denunciado justo después de que su hermano Nick, miembro de los Backstreet Boys, presentara una orden de alejamiento contra Aaron, acusándolo de haber manifestado querer asesinar a su esposa embarazada.