Cantante Aaron Carter acusa a su hermana fallecida de violación

según sus declaraciones habría ocurrido cuando él tenía entre 10 y 13 años

Por France Massone

A través de su twitter, el cantante de "I´m all about you", Aaron Carter, denunció que cuando tenía entre 10 y 13 años de edad, habría sido violado por una de sus hermanas, Leslie, quien habría fallecido en 2012.

 

El cantante, además, señaló que su hermana era bipolar y que lo sucedido ocurrió en un periodo que ella no se tomaba su medicación.

Cabe destacar que el hecho fue denunciado justo después de que su hermano Nick, miembro de los Backstreet Boys, presentara una orden de alejamiento contra Aaron, acusándolo de haber manifestado querer asesinar a su esposa embarazada.

