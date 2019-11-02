Uno por otro: Regreso de RATM disuelve a Prophets of Rage
B-Real y Chuck D utilizaron sus redes sociales para hablar del grupo que conformaban junto a Tom Morello, Tim Commerford y Brad Wilk
Tras el sorpresivo y emocionante (porque usaron una foto de la gente protestando en Chile) anuncio de que Rage Against The Machine se reunirá para realizar una serie de shows el próximo año, la primera pregunta lógica fue, ¿qué iba ocurrir con Prophets Of Rage?
El grupo conformado por los miembros de RATM junto a Chuck D de Public Enemy y DJ Lord y B-Real de Cypress Hill estuvo presentándose por todo el mundo desde su formación en el año 2016 y publicaron un EP y un disco debut. Pero con la noticia del regreso de Zack de la Rocha, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford y Brad Wilk, Prohphets of Rage llego a su fin.
I want to say thank you to the fans that supported @prophetsofrage for the time we've been rocking together. It's been an honor to rock stages and people of all ages with these guys. It's been a great time and great memories in a short time. Rockin along side of Chuck and Tom has been amazing to say the least. It was fun while it lasted and I hope we left a big impression and that the music has been a source of inspiration for those that needed it. That was the purpose we got together. So I say to y'all stay informed, stay engaged and fight the good fight. ✌🏽️🤟🏼
Así lo dio a entender B-Real en su cuenta de Instagram. "Quiero agradecer a los fanáticos que apoyaron a Prophets of Rage por el tiempo que llevamos juntos. Ha sido un honor rockear escenarios y personas de todas las edades con estos chicos. Fue un gran momento y grandes recuerdos en poco tiempo. Rockear junto a Chuck y Tom ha sido increíble, por decir lo menos. Fue divertido mientras duró y espero que hayamos dejado una gran impresión y que la música haya sido una fuente de inspiración para aquellos que la necesitaban. Ese fue el propósito que nos juntó. Entonces les digo a todos que se mantengan informados, mantengan el compromiso y peleen la buena batalla", escribió.
It was about doing something greater than self. 2020 keeping ZDLR spot warm for @RATM & powering a 👊🏿statement for 1000 days was a honorable truth mission in the hours of chaos from the jump… And so the bands rock on…. Let’s go @cypresshill @PublicEnemyFTP @prophetsofrage pic.twitter.com/sFqvwTxfhv
— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) November 2, 2019
Chuck D también utilizó sus redes sociales para comentar sobre Prophets of Rage. “Se trataba de hacer algo más grande que uno mismo. Mantener el lugar de Zack de la Rocha cálido para RATM y potenciar una declaración durante 1000 días fue una misión de verdad honorable", expuso.