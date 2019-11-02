Uno por otro: Regreso de RATM disuelve a Prophets of Rage

View this post on Instagram

I want to say thank you to the fans that supported @prophetsofrage for the time we've been rocking together. It's been an honor to rock stages and people of all ages with these guys. It's been a great time and great memories in a short time. Rockin along side of Chuck and Tom has been amazing to say the least. It was fun while it lasted and I hope we left a big impression and that the music has been a source of inspiration for those that needed it. That was the purpose we got together. So I say to y'all stay informed, stay engaged and fight the good fight. ✌🏽️🤟🏼