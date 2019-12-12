Sólo tenía 14 años: hallan muerto en su hogar a joven actor de la serie "Outlander"
Las causas del repentino deceso de Jack Burns continúan siendo investigadas.
La meteórica carrera actoral de Jack Burns llegó a su fin inesperadamente. El joven actor de 14 años falleció en su hogar en Escocia, Reino Unido. Esta noticia azotó fuertemente al mundo del espectáculo, pues las razones de su deceso aún se investigan.
Burns saltó a la fama tras su participación en "Outlander". También formó parte de "One of Us", serie titulada "Retribution" en Netflix.
En 2016 el joven actor participó del thriller británico "In Plain sight". Además, destacó por su talento para el ballet. Y es que incluso fue calificado por la crítica como el "peóximo Billy Elliot", tras mostrar sus dotes en programas de la BBC.
No obstante, Burns dejó este mundo el pasado 1 de diciembre. De acuerdo a Metro UK, la policía escocesa descartó que hubiese sido una muerte violenta.
“Desgraciadamente, como saben, perdimos a nuestro muy querido estudiante Jack Burns el domingo 1 de diciembre”, escribieron desde su academia de baile.
“Jack fue una inspiración para todos en Elite y tocó los corazones de todos los que tuvieron el placer de trabajar y bailar con él desde 2012. Nosotros y todos los familiares y amigos de Jack estamos completamente devastados, y sin palabras ni respuestas”, lamentaron.
Cabe destacar que el hermano de Jack, Rory Burns, también participó en "Outlander" entre 2014 y 2016. Su funeral se llevará acabo este 12 de diciembre e n la iglesia Santa María en Greencok.
