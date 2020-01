Wikipedia reveló lo más buscado durante 2019 en su página: el resultado te sorprenderá

View this post on Instagram

The year is coming to a close, and we've tallied up @Wikipedia's top articles for 2019. What's in the top ten? An unprecedented number of film and television references. @Marvel dominated the rankings, reflecting the culmination of over a decade of storytelling and the highest-grossing film of all time.⁣ ⁣ There was only one article in the top ten not directly related to current film and television: that of @billieeilish, the first artist born in the 2000s to debut an album at the top of @billboardcharts' #billboard200.⁣ ⁣ Find out who else made English Wikipedia’s most popular articles this year. #linkinbio⁣ ⁣ #2019wrapup #2019 #wikipedia #billieeilish #avengers⁣ ⁣ 📷: Billie Eilish. Photo by crommelincklars, CC BY 2.0.