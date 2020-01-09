El emotivo mensaje de Meghan y Harry a Kate Middleton por su cumpleaños
Los duques de Sussex no olvidaron el cumpleaños de Kate, dejando de lado los rumores de una pelea entre las parejas
Este 9 de enero, Kate Middleton cumplió 38 años y espera celebrarlo a lo grande. Muchas personalidades le enviaron sus más sinceras felicidades, entre esos los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry.
Luego de sorprender al mundo con su salida de la realeza, Meghan y Harry fueron a la cuenta Instagram de Kate y el príncipe William para dejar sus sinceras felicitaciones a la duquesa.
"Deseamos un muy feliz cumpleaños hoy a la duquesa de Cambridge" comentó la pareja, al lado de un emoji de corazón y un pastel de cumpleaños.
El comentario, a pesar de acumular más de 10 mil likes, no fue tomado de la mejor manera por muchos de sus seguidores, alegando que ambos jugaron con los sentimientos de Kate y William al no informarles de antemano su decisión de apartarse de los deberes reales.
Meghan y Harry decidieron emprender su vida en solitario
En el comunicado donde hicieron el anuncio de su salida, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry anunciaron que buscarán la independencia financiera, lejos del dinero que recibe Harry por ser parte de la familia real británica.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
También comentaron que parte de su tiempo lo pasarán en Norteamérica, quizás en la casa natal de Meghan al lado de su familia.