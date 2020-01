Esta actriz de "Two and a Half Men" encabezó la performance "Un violador en tu camino" en las afueras del juicio contra Harvey Weinstein

View this post on Instagram

(📸 crédit: @liz.chancey ) Weeks of preparation have led us to this moment in front of the criminal courthouse where Weinstein is being tried, then up to the greatest predator of them all: Donald Trump’s hotel at Columbus Circle. I along with Sarah Sophie Flicker, Paola Mendoza, Nelini Stamp and Yara Travieso organized this action and performed “Un Violador En Tu Camino” (A Rapist Is In Your Path) created by @Lastesis to confront systemic violence across the globe. We stand in anger and solidarity with the hundreds of women that joined us today, and with the Chilean women’s crisis, our sisters beyond borders, and survivors all over the world in chanting:⁣ ⁣ Patriarchy is our judge⁣⁣ That imprisons us at birth⁣. ⁣ And our punishment⁣⁣ Is the violence you can see.⁣ ⁣ It's femicide.⁣ Impunity for my killer.⁣ It’s our disappearances.⁣ It’s rape.⁣ ⁣ And it's not my fault, not where I was, not how I dressed.⁣ And it's not my fault, not where I was, not how I dressed.⁣ And it's not my fault, not where I was, not how I dressed.⁣ And it's not my fault, not where I was, not how I dressed.⁣ ⁣ And the rapist WAS you.⁣ And the rapist IS you.⁣ ⁣ Its the cops,⁣ It’s The judges,⁣ It’s The system,⁣ It’s The president.⁣ ⁣ This oppressive state is a macho rapist.⁣ This oppressive state is a macho rapist.⁣ ⁣ Violador eres tú.⁣ El violador eres tú.⁣ El violador eres tú.⁣ El violador eres tú.