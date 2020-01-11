"Hay esperanza”: Avril Lavigne envió palabras de apoyo a Justin Bieber tras confesar que también padece la enfermedad de Lyme
La canadiense tiene una fundación que ayuda a las personas con este y otros males.
La cantante Avril Lavigne decidió enviar un sentido y extenso mensaje a Justin Bieber, quien confesó el pasado miércoles que padece la enfermedad de Lyme.
La canadiense, quien padece este mal hace varios años, dio a conocer algunos detalles de dicha enfermedad. “¡Hay demasiadas personas que tienen esta debilitante enfermedad! Personas que amo y me importan y muchos amigos y admiradores con los que me he cruzado. Para todos los afectados por Lyme, quiero decirles que hay esperanza”, comentó.
La intérprete de “Girlfriend” señaló que estuvo dos años muy enferma luchando por su vida hasta que escribió el álbum “Head Above Water”. “Me ayudó a superar lo peor, pero los días malos siguen yendo y viniendo. Armar mi álbum me salvó la vida. Necesitaba contar mi historia y poder compartir mis experiencias con otros”, reveló.
Según Lavigne, este mal se encuentra en todo el mundo, excepto en la Antártida. “Es una pandemia global, pero NO una prioridad global”, criticó.
Finalmente contó que fundó “The Avril Lavigne Foundation”, una organización con el fin de apoyar a más personas con este tipo de enfermedad. “Porciones de los ingresos de cada espectáculo en el resto de la gira #HeadAboveWater y las ventas de merchandising continuarán yendo directamente a la enfermedad de Lyme”, aseguró.
Finalmente la cantante comentó que es importante educar a las personas sobre la enfermedad de Lyme. También consideró que más científicos deben preocuparse en encontrar una cura para este mal.
*Con información de Publimetro Perú
View this post on Instagram
Today @JustinBieber shared that he has Lyme disease. There are too many people that have this debilitating disease! People I love and care about and many friends and fans I have crossed paths with. To everyone affected by Lyme, I want to tell you that there is HOPE. Because Lyme is a daily struggle, for the better part of two years, I was really sick and fighting for my life. Writing #HeadAboveWater helped me get through the worst of it, but the bad days still come and go. At the time, putting together my album saved my life. I needed to tell my story and to be able to share my experiences with others. Lyme disease is in all 50 states in the US and in EVERY country in the world, except Antarctica. It is a global pandemic but NOT a global priority. I never want others to suffer the way that I did, and because of that it is now my mission to raise awareness & funds that will help eradicate this life-altering disease. Portions of proceeds from every show on the rest of the #HeadAboveWater tour and merch sales will continue to go directly to Lyme disease. I will continue to fight and to support! @TheAvrilLavigneFoundation supports people with Lyme Disease, serious illness or disabilities. We raise awareness and aid PREVENTION of the Lyme epidemic. We impact the lives of individuals and families affected by Lyme Disease through TREATMENT grants administered by our charitable partners; and we’ve aligned with @globallymealliance to accelerate scientific research. Please, JOIN US as we endeavor to educate people, prevent the spread of Lyme and find a cure. Our initiatives enable us to provide HOPE and expand the number of lives we’re able to transform. TOGETHER we can do this. #FightLyme #LymeIsReal #TheAvrilLavigneFoundation
