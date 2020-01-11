Escándalo en la Familia Real: afirman que Meghan Markle firmó contrato con Disney a días de dejar la monarquía
El trabajo con la compañía de Mickey Mouse ya estaría grabado.
La duquesa de Sussex continúa dando de qué hablar. El pasado miércoles la ex actriz y su marido, el Principe Harry, anunciaron su salida de la realeza británica. Lo anterior debido a su intención de “trabajar para ser financieramente independientes”.
“Tenemos la intención de dar un paso atrás como miembros ‘seniors’ de la Familia Real (…). Sin dejar de apoyar plenamente a Su Majestad la Reina”, escribieron en una declaración en Instagram.
Con todo, a días de este anuncio trascendió que Markle habría firmado un contrato con Disney. Se trataría de un trabajo para grabar una voz en off según afirma el diario The Times.
Asimismo, el reporte agrega que el dinero obtenido de este trato sería destinado a Elephants Without Borders, una organización que defiende a los paquidermos de los cazadores furtivos.
Por ahora se desconocen más datos sobre este contrato entre Disney y Meghan Markle, pero coincide con la intención de la pareja de dividir su tiempo entre el Reino Unido y Morteamérica. Además de que aquella voz en off ya estaría grabada.
De hecho, el medio citado también asegura que aquel contrato habría generado conflictos al interior del Palacio. “Miembros de la Familia Real acusaron a la pareja de haber hecho un acuerdo con ‘firmas, incluyendo a Disney””, destaca el medio británico.
Posteriormente, el discurso navideño de la reina Isabel II habría hecho disgustar a Harry y Meghan. ¿La razón? la monarca no habría incluido imágenes del matrimonio ni del Baby Royal, Archie. En cambio sí aparecían imágenes de su hermano Guillermo, hijos, y también de otros familiares.
Cerrando el artículo con la conclusión de que la salida del matrimonio de sus labores reales se debió “en parte” por “esas señales".
