Cantante de Poison reveló que padece cáncer a la piel: "Tendré que someterme a un procedimiento"

Medical Update & Message from Bret Michaels:⁣ ⁣ After a very recent kickoff to the New Year, a physical & MRI, it has been brought to my attention that I have torn my right shoulder rotator cuff which would answer the question of why it looks like a lump or bone was sticking out of my right shoulder. A little more complex, I will also have to undergo a procedure to remove skin cancer that was detected after a recent biopsy. I'm in the hands of incredible specialists who are both positive for great outcomes. It may slow me down a bit at the beginning of the year, but if God willing I promise this year will be awesome. Just a few less solo shows & special events until I get this all squared up. As always, continuing diabetic maintenance to keep on rocking in 2020! – Bret Michaels⁣ ⁣ ⁣ #Unbroken