Revelan el primer trabajo de Meghan Markle tras renunciar a la realeza: un reality sobre bodas de Netflix
La esposa del príncipe Harry fue invitada a un programa de su íntima amiga Jessica Mulroney.
Ser independientes económicamente es el objetivo de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, tras separarse de sus cargos reales. Por ello, la actriz aceptó la invitación de su amiga Jessica Mulroney para participar en un reality show que produce para Netflix.
¿Cuál es el rol de la Duquesa de Sussex en este seriado? Según informó una fuente a New York Post, Meghan “hará múltiples apariciones como invitada en el programa ‘I Do, Redo’, un nuevo reality show canadiense sobre bodas”.
El programa se emitirá por la plataforma streaming y su presentadora es Mulroney, una famosa planeadora y estilista de bodas de Toronto.
La serie, que tendía 10 episodios, “revisa los desastres de la boda por primera vez antes de volver a hacer los sueños de boda de 10 parejas devotas”.
Según el medio estadounidense, “los episodios de 30 minutos se transmitirán internacionalmente en Netflix, que está coproduciendo el programa junto con Bell Media de Canadá”.
Meghan Markle preparada para ganar dinero
Los reportes de prensa indican que un trabajo como este, según la escala sindical de la televisión canadiense, tiene una paga de 588 dólares por día.
Una cifra no tan atractiva ante la fortuna a la que renunciaron Meghan Markle y Harry tras abandonar la tutela de la Casa Real Británica.
A través de sus redes sociales, Jessica Mulroney ha compartido algunas fotos sobre la grabación del reality, donde espera mostrar otra mirada sobre las bodas.
Jessica es una amiga cercana de Meghan desde su participación en la exitosa serie Suits, que fue grababa en Toronto. Ella fue una de las dama de honor de su boda con el hijo menor de la princesa Diana, realizada en mayo de 2018.
Qué dice el Palacio de Buckingham
Horas después de conocerse la noticia sobre el nuevo trabajo de Meghan Markle, una fuente dentro de Palacio de Buckingham habría negado esta versión. Sin embargo, oficialmente nadie se ha pronunciado.
De hecho, hasta ahora Meghan no ha emitido un comunicado sobre esta oferta de trabajo, ni tampoco sobre el contrato que habría firmado con Disney para hacer un doblaje a una cinta.
Por ahora, ella, Harry y su hijo Archie viven en una mansión en Vancouver, propiedad de unos amigos multimillonarios. Informes de prensa aseguran que habría contratado a un agente de Hollywood para obtener las mejores ofertas de trabajo.
