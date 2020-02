Robert Pattinson es el hombre más guapo del mundo según la ciencia: ¿Quién ocupa el segundo puesto?

View this post on Instagram

Double training!!! Not just for Witcher 2 but also for all the ecosystems of the world!! Disgusting isn't it….. "But what are you training for, if not just The Witcher?!" I hear you cry. Well dear friends, it's for a wee run around my home island of Jersey on the 17th of May. A 13k run called The Durrell Challenge. I will tell you what I was told the first time I did it, there are absolutely no hills 😐 and if you do find a hill….it's definitely the last one 😐😐. For more info on Durrell's mission and for sign up for the run follow the link in my bio! Get on out there and go for a run! 😁 #Durrell #DurrellChallenge #Witcher2