Sam Asghari, el sensual novio de Britney Spears que enciende las redes sociales

View this post on Instagram

Yes folks 🔥🔥🔥 he’s a stunner !!!! But I must say this shot is my favorite on his page …… why you ask ????! Well it’s because I shot it of course !!!! All I said was don’t look at the camera ….. he listened and it was magic ✨💕😉😉😉📸 !!!! He’s the only man I’ve ever photographed in my life !!!! Happy Belated B-day @samasghari ….. love you 🌹 !!!!!