Dua Lipa se hace un cambio de look radical y lleva el tono de cabello en tendencia

Dua Lipa sorprendió a sus fans al mostrar su nuevo tono de cabello que logró desde casa, y con el que ha impuesto tendencia ¿Te gusta?
El sensual escote de Adamari López al llevar un mini vestido blanco con el que reafirma su belleza natural sin retoques
Comenzó la semana por todo lo alto.
La cantante antes llevaba su cabello negro y rubio, pero ahora, pintó la parte de rubio por un rosado, el tono que está en tendencia durante esta cuarentena.
View this post on Instagram
🌸Quarantine diaries🌸 – this weeks experiment… pink hair. That’s kind of it really… I haven’t acquired a new skill but I have joined world of warcraft and I have two pets on it called mintsaws and little sheena (one’s a dragonhawk and one’s a tiger). I’ve attempted a few morning facetime workouts with my friends and because ive still been doing bits of promo from home – a massive shout out is due to all the journalists who have been so patient with me while im on my quest to becoming a true tech wiz. Thank you to my @warnerrecords fam for my lovely flowers tooooooo 💐❤️
"Esta semana experimento … cabello rosado. Eso es realmente así … No he adquirido una nueva habilidad, pero me he unido a World of Warcraft y tengo dos mascotas llamadas mintsaws y little sheena (una es un dragonhawk y la otra un tigre). He intentado algunos entrenamientos matutinos con mis amigos y porque todavía he estado haciendo promociones desde casa", detalló la celebridad.
View this post on Instagram
GUYS THIS IS NOT A DRILL I REPEAT THIS IS NOT A DRILL HER HAIR IS PINK!!! I LOVEE ITTTT!!! 💅❤️👸🏻👸🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @dualipa – – – – – – – – – #dualipa #dulapeep #dualipaedit #dualipafans #dualipamemes #dualipalove #dualipaqueen #futurenostalgia #futurenostalgiatour #dontstartnow #cool #physical #levitating #prettyplease #hallucinate #loveagain #breakmyheart #goodinbed #boyswillbeboys
En las imágenes y videos que compartió mostrando su nuevo look, comparte el momento de su transformación que hizo en su casa, se ve que fue su novio, Anwar Hadid, hermano de Bella y Gigi, quien tiñó su pelo.
‘Chapu’ comparte foto con Monserrat Ballarín y muestra cuánto ha crecido su guatita
La pareja de actores espera a su primer hijo.
Este nuevo tono ha encantado a sus fans, y de esta manera la cantante ha demostrado que es posible cambiar de look durante la cuarentena desde casa de la manera más sencilla.
View this post on Instagram
I haven’t been counting… but day 28471629 and we have a massive chocolate cake with 2 small spoons, a new mani every 3rd day, making Palestinian Maeloubah (thank you @mohamedhadid for the recipe!! ) + next days leftovers were even better 🤤 also here are some of the movies we watched this week: 1. For Sama 2. No Country For Old Men 3. Avatar 4. The Big Lebowski 5. Howls Moving Castle Need some recommendations so pleaseee tell me what you’re watching so I can add to the list ☺️❤️
"OMG amo tu nuevo color de cabello", "que bella me encanta el rosado", "preciosa el rosado te queda muy bien", y "no puedo creer que tu novio fue quien lo pintó, te ves espectacular", fueron algunos de los comentarios en redes.