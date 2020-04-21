Dua Lipa se hace un cambio de look radical y lleva el tono de cabello en tendencia

Fue su novio Anwar Hadid quien pintó su cabello.

SIGUENOS

Publimetro Chile
Suscribete a WhatsApp Read Metro
Por Roxana Peña

Dua Lipa sorprendió a sus fans al mostrar su nuevo tono de cabello que logró desde casa, y con el que ha impuesto tendencia ¿Te gusta?

El sensual escote de Adamari López al llevar un mini vestido blanco con el que reafirma su belleza natural sin retoques

Comenzó la semana por todo lo alto.

La cantante antes llevaba su cabello negro y rubio, pero ahora, pintó la parte de rubio por un rosado, el tono que está en tendencia durante esta cuarentena.

 

"Esta semana experimento … cabello rosado. Eso es realmente así … No he adquirido una nueva habilidad, pero me he unido a World of Warcraft y tengo dos mascotas llamadas mintsaws y little sheena (una es un dragonhawk y la otra un tigre). He intentado algunos entrenamientos matutinos con mis amigos y porque todavía he estado haciendo promociones desde casa", detalló la celebridad.

En las imágenes y videos que compartió mostrando su nuevo look, comparte el momento de su transformación que hizo en su casa, se ve que fue su novio, Anwar Hadid, hermano de Bella y Gigi, quien tiñó su pelo.

‘Chapu’ comparte foto con Monserrat Ballarín y muestra cuánto ha crecido su guatita

La pareja de actores espera a su primer hijo.

Este nuevo tono ha encantado a sus fans, y de esta manera la cantante ha demostrado que es posible cambiar de look durante la cuarentena desde casa de la manera más sencilla.

"OMG amo tu nuevo color de cabello", "que bella me encanta el rosado", "preciosa el rosado te queda muy bien", y "no puedo creer que tu novio fue quien lo pintó, te ves espectacular", fueron algunos de los comentarios en redes.

Te recomendamos en video

chi
Contenido Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo