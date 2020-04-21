Dua Lipa se hace un cambio de look radical y lleva el tono de cabello en tendencia

View this post on Instagram

🌸Quarantine diaries🌸 – this weeks experiment… pink hair. That’s kind of it really… I haven’t acquired a new skill but I have joined world of warcraft and I have two pets on it called mintsaws and little sheena (one’s a dragonhawk and one’s a tiger). I’ve attempted a few morning facetime workouts with my friends and because ive still been doing bits of promo from home – a massive shout out is due to all the journalists who have been so patient with me while im on my quest to becoming a true tech wiz. Thank you to my @warnerrecords fam for my lovely flowers tooooooo 💐❤️