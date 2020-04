"Todo se sintió diferente de lo que esperaba": Diseñadora reveló cómo fue trabajar con Meghan Markle

View this post on Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex – the past three years has flown by, and so such beauty has come into my life in so many ways. The teams that I have built of very talented designers, the skilled technicians and artisans I have worked with, and more importantly the friendships that have been made. One that started just 6 months into my role at Givenchy was with Meghan Markle, the future Duchess of Sussex. From the very beginning everything felt different from what I would have expected. She was modern, with a fresh approach, warm and welcoming, completely disarming and joyful in every way. We struck it off instantly and a friendship began. Fittings were always a special time to chat, just us, it was a time of getting to know each other’s history and there are many memorable moments. But above it all is a connection between two people that come from completely different paths in life. Friendship is about love, understanding and kindness. A good friend knows your stories and also helps you write them. @givenchyofficial #duchessofsussex #meghanmarkle