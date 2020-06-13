Con material inédito: Paul McCartney anuncia edición de lujo de su disco "Flaming Pie"
Serán solo 3.000 copias. "Fleming Pie" fue su décimo álbum como artista solista.
Recientemente, Paul McCartney ha estado lanzando varias reediciones de sus trabajos como solista. Y ahora anunció otra edición de lujo.
Acercándose su cumpleaños número 78, lanzará una reedición de su décimo álbum como artista solista. Se trata de "Flaming Pie". El disco original fue lanzado en 1997.
Inédito
La nueva edición traerá bonus tracks y material nunca antes visto. Además, su stock será muy limitado. Sólo serán 3.000 copias. Incluye 4 CDs, 5 LPs, 2 DVDs, un portafolio de arte marmolado de Linda McCartney, y su colaboración con Allen Ginsberg "The Ballad of Skeletons".
Todo el material vendrá en una caja sellada y envuelta en tela.
Te dejamos el video del anuncio y más detalles:
El material que trae la edición es el siguiente:
Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition) Tracklist:
Disc 1 — Flaming Pie Remastered Album:
- 01. The Song We Were Singing
- 02. The World Tonight
- 03. If You Wanna
- 04. Somedays
- 05. Young Boy
- 06. Calico Skies
- 07. Flaming Pie
- 08. Heaven On A Sunday
- 09. Used To Be Bad
- 10. Souvenir
- 11. Little Willow
- 12. Really Love You
- 13. Beautiful Night
- 14. Great Day
Disc 2 — Home Recordings:
- 01. The Song We Were Singing [Home Recording]
- 02. The World Tonight [Home Recording]
- 03. If You Wanna [Home Recording]
- 04. Somedays [Home Recording]
- 05. Young Boy [Home Recording]
- 06. Calico Skies [Home Recording]
- 07. Flaming Pie [Home Recording]
- 08. Souvenir [Home Recording]
- 09. Little Willow [Home Recording]
- 10. Beautiful Night [1995 Demo]
- 11. Great Day [Home Recording]
Disc 3 — In The Studio:
- 01. Great Day [Acoustic]
- 02. Calico Skies [Acoustic]
- 03. C’mon Down C’mon Baby
- 04. If You Wanna [Demo]
- 05. Beautiful Night [Run Through]
- 06. The Song We Were Singing [Rough Mix]
- 07. The World Tonight [Rough Mix]
- 08. Little Willow [Rough Mix]
- 09. Whole Life [Rough Mix]
- 10. Heaven On A Sunday [Rude Cassette]
Disc 4 — Flaming Pies:
- 01. The Ballad Of The Skeletons
- 02. Looking For You
- 03. Broomstick
- 04. Love Come Tumbling Down
- 05. Same Love
- 06. Oobu Joobu Part 1
- 07. Oobu Joobu Part 2
- 08. Oobu Joobu Part 3
- 09. Oobu Joobu Part 4
- 10. Oobu Joobu Part 5
- 11. Oobu Joobu Part 6
Disc 5 — Flaming Pie At The Mill
LP 1 — Flaming Pie Remastered Album:
- 01. The Song We Were Singing
- 02. The World Tonight
- 03. If You Wanna
- 04. Somedays
- 05. Young Boy
- 06. Calico Skies
- 07. Flaming Pie
LP 2 — Remastered Album:
- 01. Heaven On A Sunday
- 02. Used To Be Bad
- 03. Souvenir
- 04. Little Willow
- 05. Really Love You
- 06. Beautiful Night
- 07. Great Day
LP 3 — Home Recordings:
- 01. The Song We Were Singing [Home Recording]
- 02. The World Tonight [Home Recording]
- 03. If You Wanna [Home Recording]
- 04. Somedays [Home Recording]
- 05. Young Boy [Home Recording]
- 06. Calico Skies [Home Recording]
- 07. Flaming Pie [Home Recording]
- 08. Souvenir [Home Recording]
- 09. Little Willow [Home Recording]
- 10. Beautiful Night [1995 Demo]
- 11. Great Day [Home Recording]
LP 4 — The Ballad Of The Skeletons:
- Side 1: “The Ballad Of The Skeletons”
- Side 2: Vinyl etching
DVD 1 — In The World Tonight
DVD 2 — Bonus Film:
- 01. Beautiful Night
- 02. Making Of Beautiful Night
- 03. Little Willow
- 04. The World Tonight [Dir. Alistair Donald]
- 05. The World Tonight [Dir. Geoff Wonfor]
- 06. Young Boy [Dir. Alistair Donald]
- 07. Young Boy [Dir. Geoff Wonfor]
- 08. Flaming Pie EPK 1
- 09. Flaming Pie EPK 2
- 10. In The World Tonight EPK
- 11. Flaming Pie Album Artwork Meeting
- 12. TFI Friday Performances