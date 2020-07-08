Bad Bunny se convierte en la primera portada digital de Playboy
El "Conejo Malo" posó hasta de dios griego.
En el día de ayer la revista para adultos Playboy lanzó su primera portada digital, en la que el protagonista total y absoluto es el puertorriqueño Bad Bunny.
En las imágenes se puede ver como el “Conejo Malo” urbano posó como dios griego.
View this post on Instagram
“This record is so lit that [the last song] is me tucking you into bed and saying, ‘You hung out, you drank, you threw up. Go to sleep, friend. Shh…’” Click the link in bio for the full video of @badbunnypr for Playboy and read the full story by @er_pulgar 🐇 Videographer: @mpeschiera3
Pero Bad Bunny no es el único que ha aparecido en esta popular revista. Anteriormente han protagonizado la portada de Playboy personalidades como Donald Trump (actual presidente de EEUU), Bruno Mars (cantante), Jerry Seinfeld (actor y comediante), Leslie Nielsen (actor) y Gene Simmons (bajista de Kiss).
View this post on Instagram
“I think that sex is a giant world, and everyone is free to see it as they want and do it with whoever they want, however they want, with infinite possibilities.” ⭐️ @badbunnypr for PLAYBOY’s first digital cover. Visit the link in bio for the full story by @er_pulgar ✨ Photography by @stillz
Esta reaparición del artista puertorriqueño se dio después de su última publicación en sus redes sociales el 19 de mayo pasado, cuando anunció: “Bye, me fui”.
