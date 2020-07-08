Bad Bunny se convierte en la primera portada digital de Playboy

El "Conejo Malo" posó hasta de dios griego.

SIGUENOS

Publimetro Chile
Por Angélica Baeza

En el día de ayer la revista para adultos Playboy lanzó su primera portada digital, en la que el protagonista total y absoluto es el puertorriqueño Bad Bunny.

En las imágenes se puede ver como el “Conejo Malo” urbano posó como dios griego.

Pero Bad Bunny no es el único que ha aparecido en esta popular revista. Anteriormente han protagonizado la portada de Playboy personalidades como Donald Trump (actual presidente de EEUU), Bruno Mars (cantante), Jerry Seinfeld (actor y comediante), Leslie Nielsen (actor) y Gene Simmons (bajista de Kiss).

Esta reaparición del artista puertorriqueño se dio después de su última publicación en sus redes sociales el 19 de mayo pasado, cuando anunció: “Bye, me fui”.

El “Conejo Malo” posó hasta de dios griego.

Publicada por Publimetro Chile en Miércoles, 8 de julio de 2020
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo