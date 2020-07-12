Expareja de Naya Rivera publica desgarradora carta: "Nunca me ha gustado admitirlo, pero nunca dejé de amarte"
La actriz se encuentra desaparecida en el lago Piru, tras ir a nadar con su hijo de cuatro años.
El pasado miércoles una triste noticia nuevamente enlutó a la serie Glee. La actriz Naya Rivera desapareció en el lago Piru, California, tras ir a navegar y nadar junto a su hijo de 4 años.
De inmediato se inició la búsqueda de Rivera, catalogada por la policía a través de Twitter como "posible víctima de ahogamiento".
La ex pareja de la actriz, Tahj Mowry publicó una fotografía de la actriz en su cuenta de Instagram, junto a unas sentidas palabras.
“Mi dulce Naya, decir que estoy devastado sería quedarse corto. Esto es una pesadilla. Cada día se hace más difícil. Sin embargo, me aferro a la esperanza de que te encuentren”.
Ayer la policía del contado de Ventura dio por muerta a la figura de Glee.
“Crecimos juntos. Nos convertimos en adultos juntos. Experimentamos muchos primeros momentos juntos. Tú fuiste mi primera experiencia con todo; amor, intimidad, corazón roto. Nos rompimos los corazones y luego los arreglamos juntos… más de una vez. Nunca dejaré de pensar en ti”, agregó.
“Ninguna mujer ha alcanzado nunca lo que me diste o cómo me hiciste sentir. Nunca me ha gustado admitirlo pero nunca dejé de amarte. Una parte de mí siempre deseó por el día en que Dios nos volviera a juntar para ser lo que soñamos que podríamos haber sido”, afirmó Mowry.
Por último, el actor indicó que “rezo profundamente por la familia Rivera y que Dios los cubra con fuerza, paz y amor en este momento”, aseveró para dedicar palabras finales a los miembros del círculo cercano de Rivera, que aún no aparece.
View this post on Instagram
My sweet Naya – to say that I am devastated would be an understatement. This is a nightmare. Everyday gets harder. However, I am holding onto hope that you will be found. We grew up together. We became adults together. We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak. We broke each others hearts and then mended them back together…more than once. I will never not think of you. No woman has ever measured up what you gave me or how you made me feel. I’ve never liked to admit it but I have never stopped loving you. A part of me always wished for the day where God would bring us back together to be what we dreamt we could have been. I pray deeply for the Rivera family and that God blankets them with strength, peace, and love right now. Mychal and Nickayla – you will always be like younger siblings to me and I love you dearly. I watched you two grow up into beautiful adults. George and Yolanda – whatever you need I am here for you. We are forever family and I love you. I ask everyone reading this to please lift up, along with the entire Rivera family, Ryan and Josey in prayer and to respect what they are going through during this time. I pray that God showers the entire family with strength and peace that only He can give. I still have faith. I still have hope. Let’s please all pray that she is found and brought home safely. Naya, I miss you deeply. I wish I got the chance to tell you that once more but I’m believing I will get that chance. I know deep down you’ve always known how I felt. I look forward to the day where I can see your beautiful face once more and tell you everything I’ve wanted to say that I didn’t get the chance to say. I love you forever. I always have and I always will. ♥️