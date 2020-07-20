"Brittany" de Glee contó cómo fueron sus últimos momentos con Naya Rivera
La actriz Heather Morris era muy cercana a Rivera, más allá de la ficción.
Continúan los homenajes a Naya Rivera. Y es que, con sólo 33 años, la actriz era muy querida entre sus fans. Hace poco, Rivera fue encontrada muerta tras haberse ahogado en el lago Piru de California, Estados Unidos.
En la popular serie de canto "Glee", Naya Rivera interpretaba a Santana López. Y en esa serie, Santana era muy cercana a Brittany Pierce. Incluso, las dos personajes se casaron en la historia. Pero más allá de la ficción, la actriz que interpretaba a Brittany, Heather Morris, tenía una fuerte amistad con Rivera.
"Comenzamos como las amigas más cercanas y luego, como todas las cosas nuevas, pasamos por una fase rocosa. Sin embargo, nos mantuvimos al lado del otro y creamos la amistad más bella construida con amor y comprensión", comienza un texto compartido por Morris en su cuenta de Instagram.
Sus últimos momentos juntas
"La última vez que tuve la oportunidad de verte en persona te dejé naranjas fuera de tu casa para que las llevaras. Quería saludarte por la ventana, pero mi teléfono no sonó cuando llamaste", recordó la actriz. Sin embargo, Rivera vio el gesto que tuvo su amiga y ella también decidió tener uno: "Así que tú y Josey (el hijo de Naya) dejaron dos suculentas en la puerta como agradecimiento. Las planté, las miro todos los días y pienso en tí", se sinceró Morris.
Eran tan cercanas que incluso se habían comprometido a pasar fiestas familiares juntas. "Me enviaste más de 5 docenas de videos de SnapChat cuando tú y Josey se despertaron por la mañana y me golpeé a mí misma por no haber guardado ninguno (…) Nos comprometimos a pasar cada Pascua juntos, a pesar de que el coronavirus nos robó esta última. Eres y siempre serás el ser humano más fuerte y resistente que conozco, y prometo llevar eso conmigo mientras siga viva", escribió.
Por último, la actriz explicó el motivo por el cual su publicación no fue acompañada de ninguna imagen juntas, sino por varias de sus pequeños hijos. "Nunca tomamos fotos juntos porque odiamos mutuamente tomar fotos… Nuestra relación significaba más que una prueba".
We started out as the closest friends and then like all new things, we went through a bit of a rocky phase. However, we stuck by each other’s side and created the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding. The last I had the chance to see you in person, I had left oranges outside our home for you to take. I wanted to say hi through the window but my phone didn’t ring when you called (which it never does, f*cking T-Mobile), so instead you and Josey left two succulents on our doorstep as a thank you. I planted those succulents and I look at them everyday and think of you. I still listen to your EP on repeat because from the moment I heard it, it struck me and I always wished the world knew more of your voice. You sent me over 5 dozen SnapChat videos when you and Josey woke up in the morning and I kick myself that I didn’t save one of them. You always shared recipes and I admired your love for food. We vowed to spend every Easter together, even though Covid stole this last one from us. You are and always will be the strongest and most resilient human being I know, and I vowed to carry that with me as I continue to live my life. You constantly taught me lessons about grief, about beauty and poise, about being strong, resilient and about not giving a fuck (but still somehow respectful ). Yet, the utmost important lesson I learned most of all from you was being a consistent and loving friend. You were the first to check in, the first to ask questions, the first to listen..you cherished our friendship and I never took that for granted. We never took photos together because we mutually hated taking pictures…our relationship meant more than proof. I have countless pictures of our babies playing, because we shared that kind of pride and joy. So I’m showing the world a photo of our little goof balls for you, because I know that meant more than anything and they remind me of you and I. I speak to you everyday because I know you’re still with me and even though I’m feeling greedy that we don’t get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart.