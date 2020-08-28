Katy Perry celebra el lanzamiento de su disco 'Smile' desde la cama del hospital

La cantante Katy Perry no ha dudado en celebrar abiertamente el lanzamiento de su nuevo disco, 'Smile', con todos sus seguidores de las redes sociales y, curiosamente, en el hospital donde todavía se recupera del nacimiento de su pequeña Daisy Dove, quien llegó al mundo ayer jueves tras nueve meses de dulce espera.
"¡¡Ya está aquí, de verdad que está aquí!! Por fin he recuperado mi sonrisa y espero que este disco ponga otra sonrisa en vuestras caras. ¡Les mando mucho amor, chicos, los quiero un montón! Enviado desde mi cama del hospital…", escribió la estrella del pop en su cuenta de Twitter.
IT’S HERE! IT’S REALLY HERE! 🙃 I finally got back my smile! Hope this record puts one on your face 🙂 #SMILE 🙂 IS OUT EVERYWHERE NOW! LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH ENJOY 🤡♥️ (sent from my hospital bed lol) https://t.co/BImXF3kEcw pic.twitter.com/2UmVajDoyn
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 28, 2020
Por si eso no fuera suficiente, la intérprete estadounidense, quien ha debutado en la maternidad de la mano de su novio Orlando Bloom, con quien pasará por el altar tan pronto como lo permita la pandemia, ha querido recordar a su público que, en cuestión de días, ha vivido dos momentos muy señalados en su vida.
Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom anuncian el nacimiento de su hija
El hecho fue dado a conocer por la cuenta oficial de la Unicef, organización de la cual la pareja es embajadora.
"¡Dar a luz a un bebé y lanzar un álbum en la misma semana! No se metan nunca con esta mamá", bromeó la siempre extrovertida Katy Perry.
View this post on Instagram
Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.