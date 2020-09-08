Las Kardashian anunciaron "la difícil decisión de despedirse" de Keeping up with the Kardashians
Por medio de un comunicado la familia anunció el fin del reality show tras 14 años en pantalla y más de 20 temporadas. Kim Kardashian se mostró "en deuda" con el show.
Uno de los reality show más importantes del mundo llegó a su fin, luego que Kris Jenner le comunicara "a nuestros increíbles fans" que tomaron "la difícil decisión como familia de despedirnos de las Kardashians".
Por medio de un comunicado en la cuenta de Twitter de Jenner agradecieron "a las miles de personas que nos siguieron durante todos estos años", además de señalar que "siempre apreciaremos los maravillosos recuerdos e incontables personas que conocimos".
To our amazing fans… pic.twitter.com/UpE0xDjMoN
— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) September 8, 2020
Netflix lanza trailer de "Rebeca" la nueva versión del clásico de Alfred Hitchcock
La película, basada en la novela de Daphne Du Maurier, se estrenará en la plataforma digital el próximo 21 de octubre.
La famosa familia estadounidense, además agradeció al canal E! por ser su partner, junto a Ryan Secreast, productor de la serie y "quien creyó en nosotras".
Kim Kardashian, por su parte, señaló en su cuenta de Instagram que "sin el programa no estaría donde estoy" y agregó que "estaré siempre en deuda con todas las personas que desempeñaron un papel en la configuración de nuestras carreras".
Con más de 14 años y 20 temporadas, la serie sobre esta familia llegará a su fin a comienzos del próximo año, cuando se emitan los últimos episodios grabados.
View this post on Instagram
To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim