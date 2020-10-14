Pedro Pascal revoluciona las redes sociales con sesión de fotos para Variety

View this post on Instagram

In the 1970s, Pedro Pascal's family fled their native Chile as dictator Augusto Pinochet rose to power. They managed to climb the walls of the Venezuelan embassy during a shift change and claim asylum; from there, the family relocated, first to Denmark, then to San Antonio, where Pascal’s father got a job as a physician. Soon after, the family moved to Orange County. It was a shock. “There were two really, really rough years,” the actor says. “A lot of bullying.” To help him adjust, his mother found him a nascent performing arts high school in the area. His senior year, a friend of his mother’s gave Pascal her ticket to a long two-part play running in downtown Los Angeles that her bad back couldn’t withstand. He got out of school early to drive there by himself. It was the pre-Broadway run of #AngelsInAmerica. "And it changed me,” he says with almost religious awe. “It changed me.” At the link in bio, read Variety's cover story featuring Pedro Pascal on #WonderWoman1984, #TheMandalorian, and of course, Baby Yoda. (📸: @beaugrealy)