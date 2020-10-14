Pedro Pascal revoluciona las redes sociales con sesión de fotos para Variety
Hasta la misma actriz Leonor Varela comentó la fotografía de Pedro Pascal: "Hueon mino. Fin".
El actor chileno Pedro Pascal ha sido durante toda la jornada de este miércoles tendencia en Twitter. ¿El motivo? las fotos de su sesión para Variety.
Sin duda que su participación en la serie "Game of Thrones" lo puso en lo alto de su éxito. Y junto a sus fotos, el actor además hizo revelaciones para el clamoroso medio.
Relata cuando junto a su familia debieron huir del país luego de que Augusto Pinochet tomara el poder del país, "fueron años muy duros", contó Pascal.
En su cuenta de Instagram, Pascal también compartió las fotos, y las reacciones sólo son de elogios. Y hasta la actriz nacional Leonor Varela comentó: "Hueon mino. Fin".