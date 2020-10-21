Demi Lovato asegura que se contactó con extraterrestres: seguidores reaccionaron preocupados

View this post on Instagram

The past few days I’ve spent in Joshua Tree with a small group of loved ones and @dr.steven.greer and his CE5 team. Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I’ve never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me. This planet is on a very negative path towards destruction but WE can change that together. If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet. This is just some of the evidence from under the stars in the desert sky that can no longer be ignored and must be shared immediately 💞💫☄️ to make contact yourself you can download the CE5 app and it will teach you the protocols to connect to life form beyond our planet!! (Ps, if it doesn’t happen on the first try – keep trying – it took me several sessions to tap into a deep enough level of meditation to make contact!) Happy communicating 💞🙏🏼