Amazon Prime: estos son los estrenos para febrero
La programación de Amazon Prime Video suma varias producciones de altísima calidad para febrero de 2021. Te mostramos las más destacadas.
Por Karina Prieto
Llega fin de mes y se liberan las esperadas listas de los estrenos para el siguiente mes, esta vez Amazon Prime Video dio a conocer los estrenos para febrero de 2021.
Entre los destacados estrenos a los que estamos acostumbrados en la plataforma está Bliss, la película que contará con Owen Wilson y la actriz mexicana Salma Hayek.
La programación de febrero, con estrenos incluidos, en Amazon Prime Video
1 de febrero
- 19-2—Season 1
- African American Lives—Season 1
- Antz
- Australia
- Be My Valentine
- Billions—Seasons 1 to 3
- Black in Latin America—Season 1
- Además, Burn Motherf**ker, Burn!
- Butter and Brown—Season 1
- City on a Hill—Season 1
- Civil War Journal—Season 1
- También, Coming to America
- Courageous
- Dazed and Confused
- Down To Earth
- También, Faster with Finnegan—Season 1
- Finding Your Roots—Season 1
- For the Love of Jason—Season 1
- Además, Genealogy Roadshow—Season 1
- Hitsville: The Making of Motown
- How She Move
- I Killed My BFF—Season 1
- I Married Joan—Season 1
- Imagine That
- Just Wright
- Kiki
- También, Love by Accident
- Love by the 10th Date
- Mercy Street—Season 1
- Moulin Rouge
- Además, Notes on A Scandal
- One on One—Seasons 1 to 5
- Raiders of Ghost City—Season 1
- Safe House—Season 1
- También, Shanghai Noon
- SMOOCH
- Spy Next Door
- The Game—Seasons 1 to 3
- The Haunting in Connecticut
- Además, The Ides of March
- The Last Appeal
- The Prestige
- There’s Something About Mary
- También, The Village
- The White Princess—Season 1
- What’s New Scooby-Doo?—Season 1
- Además, Whitney: Can I Be Me
- WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men—Season 1
5 de febrero
- Bliss (Amazon Original Movie)
- También, Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias)—Season 3
12 de febrero
- Clifford (Amazon Original Series)
- Map of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Original Movie)
16 de febrero
- Catfish
- Además, The Warrior Queen of Jhansi
18 de febrero
- Sonic The Hedgehog
19 de febrero
- The Boarding School: Las Cumbres—Season 1
26 de febrero
- The Informer
- También, Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers
Sin fecha aún oficial, pero para febrero
- Tell Me Your Secrets—Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)
