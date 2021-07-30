Spotify: estas son las canciones más escuchadas de la semana

Es viernes y mi cuerpo lo sabe, y como Santiago de Chile es la ciudad del mundo donde más se escucha reggaetón, la lista de esta semana en Spotify está llena de perreo.
Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España
ARGENTINA
- “Entre nosotros” – Tiago PZK y Lit Killah
- “Como si no importara” – Emilia y Duki
- “No me conocen (remix)” – Bandido, Duki, Rey y Tiago PZK
- “2:50 (remix)” – Mya, Tini y Duki
- “Qué más pues?” – J Balvin y María Becerra
- “Nicky Jam: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 41” – Bizarrap y Nicky Jam
- “Todo de ti” – Rauw Alejandro
- “Miénteme” – Tini y María Becerra
- “Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny
- “Bailando te conocí” – Rusherking y Duki
CHILE
- “Pepas” – Farruko
- “Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny
- “Volando (remix)” – Mora, Bad Bunny y Sech
- “AM (remix)” – Nio García, J Balvin y Bad Bunny
- “Qué más pues?” – J Balvin y María Becerra
- “Todo de ti” – Rauw Alejandro
- “911 (remix)” – Sech y Jhay Cortez
- “Entre nosotros” – Tiago PZK y Lit Killah
- “Fiel (remix)” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Anuel AA con Myke Towers y Los Legendarios
- “Poblado (remix)” – Karol G, J Blavin y Nicky Jam con Crissin, Totoy El Frío, Natan & Shander
COLOMBIA
- “Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny
- “Qué más pues?” – J Balvin y María Becerra
- “Todo de ti” – Rauw Alejandro
- “Volando (remix)” – Mora, Bad Bunny y Sech
- “AM (remix)” – Nio García, J Balvin y Bad Bunny
- “Poblado (remix)” – Karol G, J Blavin y Nicky Jam con Crissin, Totoy El Frío, Natan & Shander
- “Pepas” – Farruko
- “2/Catorce” – Rauw Alejandro y Mr. Naisgai
- “Pareja del año” – Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers
- “Tengo fe” – Feid
ESPAÑA
- “Pepas” – Farruko
- “Todo de ti” – Rauw Alejandro
- “Volando (remix)” – Mora, Bad Bunny y Sech
- “Cúrame” – Rauw Alejandro
- “Qué más pues?” – J Balvin y María Becerra
- “Loco” – Justin Quiles, Chimbala y Zion & Lennox
- “Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny
- “911 (remix)” – Sech y Jhay Cortez
- “Tiroteo (remix)” – Marc Seguí con Rauw Alejandro y Pol Granch
- “Nicky Jam: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 41” – Bizarrap y Nicky Jam
MÉXICO
- “Todo de ti” – Rauw Alejandro
- “Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny
- “Qué más pues?” – J Balvin y María Becerra
- “AM (remix)” – Nio García, J Balvin y Bad Bunny
- “Botella tras botella” – Gera MX y Christian Nodal
- “Pareja del año” – Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers
- “Volando (remix)” – Mora, Bad Bunny y Sech
- “Beggin’” – Måneskin
- “Sobrio” – Maluma
- “Tiroteo (remix)” – Marc Seguí con Rauw Alejandro y Pol Granch