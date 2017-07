¿Botas los cuescos de la palta? Mira lo que puedes llegar a hacer con ellos

I found Dagda and his magic harp inside an avocado stone 🥑 when the Dagda played his harp he could make anyone who heard it giggle with joy, cry with sorrow, or fall instantly into the softest sleep. The playing of his harp made the seasons come in the correct order 🌱☀️🍂❄️ I want to make a small ensemble of musicians 😊 next I will carve a Viol de Gamba player – let me know if you have any suggestions of other instruments you'd like to see 💛

A post shared by Avocado Stone Faces (@avocadostonefaces) on Jun 20, 2017 at 7:33am PDT