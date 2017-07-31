Joven transgénero comparte su increíble transformación y el difícil proceso que enfrentó

I'm very thankful for the support you all have shown me with my music. I don't always talk about it, but music has been a journey of its own for me. I started writing and performing from the time I was little. Before my transition I had big opportunities happening for me with my music. I had a decision to make…Be myself and lose all my music opportunities, or keep living the life my family wanted of me and get to further my music career. I ultimately chose to be myself. Which did have its consequences. I lost my voice for months because of hormone replacement, I could not sing at all for what felt like forever. I felt like I was being punished for being myself. One day I picked up guitar and started to write again. That's when I realized music never failed me. Music never ran away when times got shitty or gave up on me, so why should I give up on it? I began to practice and finally found my voice. I never thought I would get another shot with my music, but so many amazing things are happening and I couldn't be more grateful. So I want this to be my way of sending out a message that if you're ever faced with the decision to be YOU or be someone that other people want you to be…always chose to be yourself. You may not realize it now, but the struggle is worth it and you will end up in places you never imagined. You all make my dreams come true and make this all possible so THANK YOU 🙌🏻 #trans #transmen #transman #transgender #transisbeautiful #blueeyes #headshot #ftm #femaletomale #lgbt #lovewins #loveislove #nohate #dream #instadaily #progress #transformationtuesday #queer #instagood #bodypositive #gay #selfmademan #instaselfie #instahub #instagay #selflove #goals #loveyourself #pride

