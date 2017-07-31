Joven transgénero comparte su increíble transformación y el difícil proceso que enfrentó
Hace dos años lucia como una típica adolescente estadounidense, mientras que ahora su figura ha cambiado radicalmente.
En 2015, Jaimie Wilson decidió iniciar la transición de mujer a hombre. Tratamiento hormonal, operaciones, trabajo físico. Un proceso duro en que lentamente fue perdiendo a su circulo de amigos. Fue así como Wilson se transformó en uno más del 1,4 millón de adultos transgénero que viven en Estados Unidos.
Fue un cambio difícil, en que reconoce que “en un principio tuve mucho miedo de figurar como un transgénero”, posteó en su Instagram, pero que decidió asumir y sacar adelante.
Wilson ahora tiene 21 años y luce como un hombre, pero este camino ha estado lleno de escollos, algo que decidió compartir en su cuenta de Instagram.
Wilson ahora lucha por hacerse un nombre en la música country y estará en el Festival Sziget en Budapest durante agosto.
Acá te mostramos esta transición.
I'm very thankful for the support you all have shown me with my music. I don't always talk about it, but music has been a journey of its own for me. I started writing and performing from the time I was little. Before my transition I had big opportunities happening for me with my music. I had a decision to make…Be myself and lose all my music opportunities, or keep living the life my family wanted of me and get to further my music career. I ultimately chose to be myself. Which did have its consequences. I lost my voice for months because of hormone replacement, I could not sing at all for what felt like forever. I felt like I was being punished for being myself. One day I picked up guitar and started to write again. That's when I realized music never failed me. Music never ran away when times got shitty or gave up on me, so why should I give up on it? I began to practice and finally found my voice. I never thought I would get another shot with my music, but so many amazing things are happening and I couldn't be more grateful. So I want this to be my way of sending out a message that if you're ever faced with the decision to be YOU or be someone that other people want you to be…always chose to be yourself. You may not realize it now, but the struggle is worth it and you will end up in places you never imagined. You all make my dreams come true and make this all possible so THANK YOU 🙌🏻
Maybe the journey isn't so much about becoming anything. Maybe it's about unbecoming everything that isn't really you, so you can be who you were always meant to be in the first place.
Someone sent me this from Twitter! This is awesome lol. Had to share because it's perfect for #transformationtuesday Really though, never let the world take away your smile. I may have lost mine for a little bit, but now I've found myself and my smile again. 😆
DONT JUDGE A BOOK BY ITS COVER. I am posting this picture to show that not everyone has to show "signs" to be transgender. You don't have to pass a test to prove you're trans…and you sure as hell don't need ANYONES approval but your own. This life is about finding yourself and becoming YOU. No one's journey is the same…so stop comparing yourself to others. When I came out people refused to believe I was a man because of how "Feminine" I presented for 18 years. So why am I posting this comparison? Because I want people to see it doesn't matter what some LOOKS like…if someone has the guts to tell you "I'm transgender" "I'm gay" "I'm bisexual" anything like that PLEASE BELIEVE them and be there for them because stereotypes need to be broken.
In honor of National Coming Out Day I thought I would share this #transformationtuesday photo. Left is Pre-transition and the right is 1 year & 3 months on testosterone.
TODAY IS MY ONE YEAR ON TESTOSTERONE! It's been a crazy journey but I've learned so much about myself and it's been amazing finally being able to be me. I've lost my family and most of my friends since I started my transition but in the process I've found out who really cares about me. I want to thank everyone who has shown me support and encouragement here on Instagram. You all are my family now! I'm here for anyone who has questions or if anyone ever just needs someone to talk to.
Time flies! I'm 8 months on T & feeling like myself more than ever before! Left:before Right:current
A year ago today I decided to cut my hair and come out! I'm now 7.5 months on T and couldn't be happier! I can't believe how fast time flies. And although coming out for me was and still is a huge struggle with family, friends, etc. it was more than worth every single second to be able to live my life as ME!
Little #transformationtuesday 😜
Pre t compared to 4 months on t. The two biggest facial changes I've noticed are my jaw has dropped lower and lots of hair is growing! Every new change that comes makes me SO happy. Sometimes I don't see the changes until I look back and compare pictures!
Life is like the ocean. It can be calm and still or rough and rigid, but it's always beautiful.
I made a kick starter to help with getting my songs recorded and available for you all! When you pledge you get rewards like Skype/phone calls with me, digital downloads of my songs before I release them to the public, an autographed guitar, a personal concert where I travel to YOU, and other awesome stuff. Meeting my goal would mean the world to me, and make recording possible for me. If you'd like to pledge please check out the link in my bio!