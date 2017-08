La modelo que modificó su cuerpo para transformarse en Chun-Li de Street Fighter

5 days ago marked four years of this amazing journey for me. Four iPhone versions & 24 lbs of muscle later 💪🏼💜 #TBT CLEARLY, I don't do this to get crazy ripped or stick-thin. This has always been about loving myself — what I see, and how I feel.

A post shared by Natascha (Naty) Encinosa (@nataschaencinosa) on Nov 10, 2016 at 4:44pm PST