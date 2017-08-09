“La postura cambia todo”: La bloguera fitness que critica los “cuerpos perfectos” que se exhiben en las redes sociales

POSTURE changes EVERYTHING! Posing is SO powerful: what you see of people on social media is NOT how they look 24/7 in real life! 👉🏼 I know that if I arch my spine and pop my hip, I can make my stomach look flatter & my butt look bigger. Of course, some people DO have big bums & flat stomachs 💖 Similarly, slouching and 'letting go' of my stomach after a big meal makes it appear more bloated: it's just how it is! Tucking your spine will make your butt look flatter: you can literally make your body look SO different, just by standing differently! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ People will always speak negatively about others: it's horrible, but sadly it is just a fact of life. I receive all of these comments 👆🏼 all the time, but thankfully for the more negative ones, I have thick skin. I used to even say these things to myself 😔 BUT now I have learned that if I see a 'bad' photo of myself, it is OKAY!!!!! It doesn't matter!!! As we see here, angles and posture are eveeeerything! Similarly, IDGAF if other people want to comment mean things, because I have learned to accept my body and love it for what it is. Your body is so incredibly powerful: give it some credit🙌🏼 I also know how to pose to make myself look 'best'. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I don't care how 'overdone' people say these photos are: I think they are SO important. I sometimes still stumble across a photo and think "agh, I wish I looked like that…" BUT, they uploaded that photo for a REASON! They probably took 10000 others and chose that ONE photo. (I know I'm guilty of taking looooads before having ma money shot ✨) PLUS, for all I know, they photoshopped that photo! Take EVERYTHING with a pinch of salt! #StrengthFeed – EDIT: this photo is to prove a point 👍🏼 – sometimes one may see a photo of themselves and think 'agh, I hate how I look' …but then you have to remember that you may just be MOVING & caught off guard, so your body isn't looking 'normal'! Yes, I know I am overemphasising each 'pose' ☺️ – P.S, purchase my training/macro-tracking guides at: www.strengthfeed.com

