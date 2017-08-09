“La postura cambia todo”: La bloguera fitness que critica los “cuerpos perfectos” que se exhiben en las redes sociales
Lauren Tickner publicó tres fotos tomadas con 30 segundos de diferencia donde demuestra como las “poses” cambian totalmente la percepción de las imágenes.
Lauren Tickner es una bloguera fitness que constantemente sube fotos en su cuenta de Instagram y los últimos días sorprendió con una imagen que genera bastante controversia.
La joven publicó una secuencia de tres fotos, tomadas con 30 segundos de diferencia, que muestran una “asombrosa” transformación, la que se da sólo debido a su postura.
De hecho, el posteo comienza con la frase “la postura cambia todo” y la joven se muestra crítica de los cuerpos perfectos que se exhiben en las redes sociales porque no son como se ven “en la vida real”.
“Sé que si inclino mi columna y levanto mi cadera mi estómago parece más plano y mi trasero parece más grande”, escribe Lauren. “De la misma manera, doblarse y sacar mi abdomen lo hace parecer más hinchado”, agrega.
En declaraciones en Metro.co.uk asegura que es muy “importante educar a los demás a amar sus cuerpos en lugar de mirar al de las modelos… , no sabemos lo que se hizo para que la foto quedara de esa manera. La iluminación, la postura y los ángulos son todo”.
La joven reconoció que en un momento de su vida “vivía constantemente buscando cuerpos perfectos en Instagram y luchaba por una forma que era inalcanzable. Yo tenía sólo 17 años y mis expectativas eran tan irreales, fue horrible”.
Por lo mismo, Lauren cree que puede usar sus “malas experiencias para evitar que otros hagan lo mismo”.
“Aprendí a amar a mi cuerpo a través de transformar totalmente mi mentalidad”, sentencia.
POSTURE changes EVERYTHING! Posing is SO powerful: what you see of people on social media is NOT how they look 24/7 in real life! 👉🏼 I know that if I arch my spine and pop my hip, I can make my stomach look flatter & my butt look bigger. Of course, some people DO have big bums & flat stomachs 💖 Similarly, slouching and 'letting go' of my stomach after a big meal makes it appear more bloated: it's just how it is! Tucking your spine will make your butt look flatter: you can literally make your body look SO different, just by standing differently! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ People will always speak negatively about others: it's horrible, but sadly it is just a fact of life. I receive all of these comments 👆🏼 all the time, but thankfully for the more negative ones, I have thick skin. I used to even say these things to myself 😔 BUT now I have learned that if I see a 'bad' photo of myself, it is OKAY!!!!! It doesn't matter!!! As we see here, angles and posture are eveeeerything! Similarly, IDGAF if other people want to comment mean things, because I have learned to accept my body and love it for what it is. Your body is so incredibly powerful: give it some credit🙌🏼 I also know how to pose to make myself look 'best'. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I don't care how 'overdone' people say these photos are: I think they are SO important. I sometimes still stumble across a photo and think "agh, I wish I looked like that…" BUT, they uploaded that photo for a REASON! They probably took 10000 others and chose that ONE photo. (I know I'm guilty of taking looooads before having ma money shot ✨) PLUS, for all I know, they photoshopped that photo! Take EVERYTHING with a pinch of salt! #StrengthFeed – EDIT: this photo is to prove a point 👍🏼 – sometimes one may see a photo of themselves and think 'agh, I hate how I look' …but then you have to remember that you may just be MOVING & caught off guard, so your body isn't looking 'normal'! Yes, I know I am overemphasising each 'pose' ☺️ – P.S, purchase my training/macro-tracking guides at: www.strengthfeed.com