La mujer con el extrañísimo “síndrome de ojos de gato” que cautiva en Instagram

i only wanted to go where the flowers grow and perhaps i would never need a home nor would i never need to know, only to be alone in my isolated euphoria that seeps deep from within my bones as im enveloped by the bloom of my quiet grove. #35mmfilm #blackandwhite #blackandwhiteportrait #blackandwhitefilm #filmportrait #film #portrait by @mandydarling_

A post shared by caitin stickels (@caitinkitten) on Aug 13, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT