Imposible no emocionarse: la increíble reacción de una niña de 11 años al saber que será adoptada junto a sus dos hermanos
“Lloro mientras escribo esto. En 12 años en este trabajo este es mi mejor momento”, escribió en Instagram la directora de la escuela que le dio la noticia a la pequeña.
Felicidad. Esa es la mejor palabra para reflejar la increíble y conmovedora reacción de una pequeña de 11 años al saber que sería adoptada junto a sus dos hermanos menores.
El video se viralizó rápidamente y ha emocionado a miles de personas.
Jackie Alexander, directora de la American Heritage of South Jordan, la escuela privada donde estudia Tannah Butterfield, no pudo contenerse y publicó el registro en su cuenta de Instagram.
La mujer, primero que todo, explicó que el video lo subía con el permiso de Jennifer Fisher, la madre de la niña, y que había visto como la familia había luchado mucho tiempo para adoptar a los tres menores, a los que ya tenían en custodia.
Jackie cuenta que su amiga Jen la llamó el lunes pasado diciéndole que finalmente el caso había llegado a su fin y que el tribunal le permitiría adoptar a los niños. Le pidió que le contará inmediatamente a Tannah, ya que estaba muy preocupada por la situación.
Tras conocer la noticia, la pequeña dio un salto y se “fundió” en un maravilloso abrazo con la directora, el que quedó registrado en las cámaras de seguridad de la escuela.
“Lloro mientras escribo esto. En 12 años en este trabajo este es mi mejor momento…, ni siquiera puedo describir ese abrazo”, dijo en la red social.
Finalmente, Jackie hizo una reflexión, asegurando que ese momento es “un dulce recordatorio de que la vida puede ser y sigue siendo hermosa a pesar de todo”.
*I give permission to all media outlets to use this video and post with credit to: Jackie Alexander (and American Heritage of South Jordan) Thank you* Some Mondays are better than others. I share this with permission from the parent of this student. This is pure testament that in a world full of turmoil and strife, there is still light and joy to be found in little everyday moments. A dear family I know has been fighting for as long as I can remember to adopt 3 of their foster children that attend our school. It's been hard to watch them fight this emotional battle. My love has grown for this family and I have learned so much from them as they have tried to remain positive despite many set backs. Today my phone rang at my desk and it was my friend Jen telling me things FINALLY had come to an end and the courts were going to let them ADOPT the children!! She asked me if I would be sure to tell her sweet girl when she came to my desk for her daily visit. She knew she would want to know right away because she had been so worried. I don't think even I could understand myself what that moment would feel like. Our security cameras caught the moment perfectly. I cry as I type this. In 12 years at this job, this is by far my best moment ever!! To tell a little girl that she gets her family forever takes the cake. I can't even describe that hug…and thank heavens her mom doesn't mind that I kissed her a million times, and a million more after the film cuts off. A moment needed after waking up to another morning of devastating news on t.v….but a sweet reminder today that life can be and still is beautiful in spite of it all. ♥️#americanheritageofsouthjordan