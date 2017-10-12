Todos tenemos que ganarnos la vida: este es el mejor recepcionista que te podrás encontrar en cualquier hotel del mundo

Llevas horas de viaje, estás cansado y lo único que quieres es una cama para recuperarte y poder iniciar de buena forma tus vacaciones o simplemente una serie de reuniones.
Sin embargo, apenas entras al lobby del Park Hyatt en Melbourne todo se te olvida, ya que de solo mirar la cara de su recepcionista la tuya también cambia y te vuelve la energía.
Mr. Walker te saluda e incluso está listo para llevar tus maletas, pero eso da lo mismo, porque ya te hizo el día.
Mr Walker es el “nuevo” trabajador del que todos están enamorados, ya que el labrador, un ex perro guía, se unió en julio a las labores del personal del hotel, según indica Mashable.
Además de dicho trabajo, el perro puede ir a reuniones e incluso te acompañará a dar un paseo por las mañanas.
Sin duda un aporte, y ya tenemos claro quién será elegido el trabajador del mes.
Park Hyatt Melbourne is proud to announce a new four-legged addition to the team! . Mr Walker, an affectionate Blonde Labrador Retriever trained by Guide Dogs Victoria, will commence his role today as the hotel's new Canine Ambassador. Many of you have already seen our furry team member around the property in the last month. Today, Mr Walker will officially begin his hotel duties, such as greeting guests at the lobby and attending important client meetings. Soon, guests will also be able to take their morning walks with Mr Walker around the parks and gardens surrounding the hotel. . If you happen to cross paths with Mr Walker, we encourage you to share your photos and stories with our lovable Canine Ambassador using #BarkHyattMelbourne and #GuideDogsVictoria
Thank You for all wonderful support we've received since introducing our new Canine Ambassador, Mr Walker! Our furry ambassador is settling into his role nicely, seen here on duty at the hotel's lobby entrance with his work jacket on and his trusty wombat to keep him company! #barkhyattmelbourne #barkhyatt #worldofhyatt #parkhyattmelbourne #guidedogsvictoria