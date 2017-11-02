El maravilloso y misterioso agujero azul en la Gran Barrera de Coral que podría ser la clave para revertir el daño del arrecife

Un notable y esperanzador hallazgo realizaron científicos en la Gran Barrera de Coral en Australia, el que podrías ser la clave para prevenir, e incluso revertir, el daño que en las últimas décadas ha sufrido el arrecife.
Según señala el Daily Star, “el 95% de las áreas investigadas en 2016 se encontraron blanqueadas, lo que hace que el coral expulse las algas que viven en sus tejidos”.
El pasado sábado, el biólogo marino Johnny Gaskell publicó en su cuenta de Instagram una imagen de un maravilloso y espectacular agujero azul en la Gran Barrera en una de las partes menos exploradas.
Gaskell explicó que el lugar era parecido a un sitio que exploraron hace unas semanas, pero “el agujero era más profundo y casi perfectamente circular”.
“Bajamos unos 20 metros antes de golpear el sedimento desnudo…, y otra vez fue genial ver colonias de coral sanas y grandes”, apuntó.
Este hallazgo es fundamental para mantener la Gran Barrera, ya que podría ayudar a los científicos a descubrir cómo prevenir e incluso revertir parte del daño.
En una nueva publicación hace sólo unas horas, Gaskell señala que exploraron una gran grieta de casi un kilómetro de largo, 50 metros de ancho y de profundidad desconocida y que quedaron maravillados con todo lo que encontraron.
Mira el espectacular video:
We call it 'The Crack'…. Up there with the most ultimate snorkels I've ever done… After diving the Blue Hole over the weekend, we decided to move sites and check out what looked like a huge crack in the reef. Open to the ocean at one end, and closed in by Reef at the other. The total length was over a 1Km long, about 50m wide and the depth is still unknown. The strong current along the walls meant we had to drift the whole way. This video doesn't do the site justice as most of the bigger inhabitants were not keen to come close. Only filmed fish and corals at the top on the edges. Freediving into the depths we saw Grey Reef Sharks, Whitetip Reef sharks, Maori Wrasse, a Tawny Nurse and a 3m Lemon shark. Seeing a huge school of Humpnose Unicornfish was definitely my highlight. Counted over 100 in one photo. It's a long way offshore this spot, but hopefully we'll get back there one day. The Crack…