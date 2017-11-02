El maravilloso y misterioso agujero azul en la Gran Barrera de Coral que podría ser la clave para revertir el daño del arrecife

We call it 'The Crack'…. Up there with the most ultimate snorkels I've ever done… After diving the Blue Hole over the weekend, we decided to move sites and check out what looked like a huge crack in the reef. Open to the ocean at one end, and closed in by Reef at the other. The total length was over a 1Km long, about 50m wide and the depth is still unknown. The strong current along the walls meant we had to drift the whole way. This video doesn't do the site justice as most of the bigger inhabitants were not keen to come close. Only filmed fish and corals at the top on the edges. Freediving into the depths we saw Grey Reef Sharks, Whitetip Reef sharks, Maori Wrasse, a Tawny Nurse and a 3m Lemon shark. Seeing a huge school of Humpnose Unicornfish was definitely my highlight. Counted over 100 in one photo. It's a long way offshore this spot, but hopefully we'll get back there one day. The Crack…

