“¡Muerte, no te tengo miedo!”: Se casó sólo horas antes de morir luego de luchar contra un devastador cáncer
El sueño de Heather Lindsay se hizo realidad.
El amor puede más que todo. Cuánto veces hemos escuchado esa frase que parece trillada.
Sin embargo, para los que no creen, esta historia los hará dudar un poco y penetrará en su corazón de hielo.
Heather Lindsay y David Mosher se conocieron en una clase de baile en el año 2015 y casi de inmediato se dieron cuenta que eran el uno para el otro.
El hombre de 35 años al poco tiempo decidió que en 2016 le propondría matrimonio: la fecha elegida fue el 23 de diciembre, indica The Sun.
Sin embargo, un terrible vuelco tuvo su historia de amor. Ese día en la mañana Heather fue al doctor para conocer los resultados de unos exámenes y recibieron una noticia devastadora. Le diagnosticaran un cáncer de mama que se había extendido a los ganglios linfáticos.
Standing in front of everyone in the chapel, I was hesitant to pull out my camera. As someone who wanted nothing more than to see my friend truly happy, I felt I had to capture these images, which by this point I knew were her final moments with us. What you clearly see here is two people who were destined to be joined as one. A love like no other captured for all to see. My gift to her.
A pesar de la pena, David cumplió con su pedido y ese mismo día se comprometieron y fijaron el 30 de diciembre de 2017 la fecha de la boda.
Otra vez los planes cambiaron, en septiembre de 2017 los exámenes mostraron que el cáncer se había extendido a su cerebro y pulmones.
I am in awe of the strength Dave's love inspired in Heather even in her last hours. She was his great love and he was hers. I pray these moments give Dave the same strength now to carry on the legacy of their love. Heather, you are greatly missed. The earth froze yesterday as the warmth of your light ascended to be with God for eternity. Until we meet again my dear friend. Watch over us. Original post from 12/24/17.
Heather comenzó a debilitarse de forma muy rápida y finalmente decidieron que el 22 de diciembre sería el gran día.
Con sus últimas fuerzas, Heather incluso logró ponerse el vestido de novia y dio el sí en el hospital rodeada de familiares y amigos.
Heather chose to spend her last hours celebrating surrounded by people she loved and who loved her. How do I know God is real? Because He was filling her with joy despite the fact that outwardly her body was failing. She chose to let God carry her, instead of wasting her last hours angry at him for allowing this illness. And carry her he did. He carried her home.
Christina Karas, una de sus damas de honor, compartió varias fotos del emotivo momento en Instagram y señaló que la actitud de su amiga fue como “¡Muerte, no te tengo miedo! Estoy tan enamorada y voy a celebrar este amor”.
Earned her wings! One of my dearest friends got married this past Friday, December 22nd, to the man of her dreams. She had been battling stage 4 cancer and it had spread all throughout her body, but she was determined to marry her soul mate. Less than 24 hours later her spirit flew from her body and ascended to be with God. I am in awe of the strength Dave's love inspired in Heather even in her last hours. She was his great love and he was hers. Heather, I miss and love you more than I can say. Thank you for sharing this life's journey with me. ❤️
La unión de Heather y Mosher fue prácticamente lo último que hizo la mujer, ya que sólo 18 horas después de haberse casado su cuerpo no aguantó y falleció en un hospital de Connecticut.
Su esposo, en declaraciones WFSB, dijo que la imagen de Heather con los brazos en alto le recuerda a alguien que “está cruzando la línea de meta de un maratón o algo así”.
"Nadie pensó que pudiera llegar tan lejos”, señaló orgulloso.