“¡Muerte, no te tengo miedo!”: Se casó sólo horas antes de morir luego de luchar contra un devastador cáncer

El sueño de Heather Lindsay se hizo realidad.

El amor puede más que todo. Cuánto veces hemos escuchado esa frase que parece trillada.

Sin embargo, para los que no creen, esta historia los hará dudar un poco y penetrará en su corazón de hielo.

Heather Lindsay y David Mosher se conocieron en una clase de baile en el año 2015 y casi de inmediato se dieron cuenta que eran el uno para el otro.

El hombre de 35 años al poco tiempo decidió que en 2016 le propondría matrimonio: la fecha elegida fue el 23 de diciembre, indica The Sun.

Sin embargo, un terrible vuelco tuvo su historia de amor. Ese día en la mañana Heather fue al doctor para conocer los resultados de unos exámenes y recibieron una noticia devastadora. Le diagnosticaran un cáncer de mama que se había extendido a los ganglios linfáticos.

A pesar de la pena, David cumplió con su pedido y ese mismo día se comprometieron y fijaron el 30 de diciembre de 2017 la fecha de la boda.

Otra vez los planes cambiaron, en septiembre de 2017 los exámenes mostraron que el cáncer se había extendido a su cerebro y pulmones.

Heather comenzó a debilitarse de forma muy rápida y finalmente decidieron que el 22 de diciembre sería el gran día.

Con sus últimas fuerzas, Heather incluso logró ponerse el vestido de novia y dio el sí en el hospital rodeada de familiares y amigos.

Christina Karas, una de sus damas de honor, compartió varias fotos del emotivo momento en Instagram y señaló que la actitud de su amiga fue como “¡Muerte, no te tengo miedo! Estoy tan enamorada y voy a celebrar este amor”.

La unión de Heather y Mosher fue prácticamente lo último que hizo la mujer, ya que sólo 18 horas después de haberse casado su cuerpo no aguantó y falleció en un hospital de Connecticut.

Su esposo, en declaraciones WFSB, dijo que la imagen de Heather con los brazos en alto le recuerda a alguien que “está cruzando la línea de meta de un maratón o algo así”.

"Nadie pensó que pudiera llegar tan lejos”, señaló orgulloso.

